Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Crocodile brings back body of drowned child in Indonesia, netizens shocked over predator’s unusual behaviour

Citing local media, a Daily Mail report identified the four-year-old boy as Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya who went missing for two days since January 22 near the Jawa Estuary in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province.

crocodile carries child's body, crocodile brings back drowned child, crocodile video, indonesia, indonesia crocodile video, indian expressNetizens were shocked to watch the crocodile's unusual behaviour.

In a shocking incident, a giant crocodile was apparently caught on camera carrying the body of a drowned child.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows a crocodile swimming through the water. It seems to carry a child’s body on top of it as it approaches the rescue team’s boat. A man pulls up the little child’s body and places it safely on the boat.

“Strange but true…A huge crocodile appears with the body of a drowned child on its back & hands it over. The family had failed to find it from a the crocodile infested river in Indonesia. VC:Gulf Today,” Nanda captioned the clip.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 90,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were shocked to watch the crocodile’s unusual behaviour. A user commented, “unbelievable.” Another user wrote, “OMG, it looks like a diver bringing & handing over it…..” A third user wrote, “Wow! Who would have imagined! Sad for child and family, though.”

Citing local media, a Daily Mail report identified the four-year-old boy as Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya who went missing for two days since January 22 near the Jawa Estuary in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province. The boy drowned in the Mahakam river in Borneo. There were no bite marks on the body. The reason behind the boy’s drowning was not known.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:56 IST
