Croatia’s cabinet members wore team jerseys to celebrate their entry into FIFA World Cup 2018 final

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, center, sits between ministers wearing Croatian national soccer team jerseys during during a government session in Zagreb, Croatia, a day after Croatia qualified in finals at the soccer World Cup. (AP Photo) Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, center, sits between ministers wearing Croatian national soccer team jerseys during during a government session in Zagreb, Croatia, a day after Croatia qualified in finals at the soccer World Cup. (AP Photo)

The FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia has been full of surprises and unexpected twists. The most exciting has been Croatia’s top-notch gameplay, with which the team has now entered the World Cup final against France, in what is being deemed as the tournament of the underdogs. The frenzy over Croatia evolving as the dark horse in the mega sporting extravaganza is so high that the country’s cabinet members donned red and white jerseys on Thursday in celebration after they eclipsed England in a 2-1 victory.

Photos of the cabinet meeting were shared online and quickly garnered a lot of attention from football buffs around the globe.

PVRH @AndrejPlenkovic: Hrvatskoj nogometnoj reprezentaciji želimo uspjeh i pobjedu u finalu! pic.twitter.com/4nFGbFsa8W — Vlada R. Hrvatske (@VladaRH) July 12, 2018

As Croatia celebrates reaching the #worldcup final, the cabinet there showed its support by wearing team jerseys to work pic.twitter.com/4wnS3IzFXY — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 12, 2018

Croatia’s cabinet appropriately dressed for work this morning 🇭🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/dikIG9h25X — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) July 12, 2018

“What happened yesterday in Moscow is the best possible promotion for the country on a global level. This is success for a small country with huge heart,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the beginning of the cabinet session, according to Reuters.

As the world’s youngest nation, which gained independent nationhood less than 30 years back, reached the finals for the first time — the celebrations in the country definitely seems to have reached another level. On Twitter people loved the beautiful gesture:

Such a inspiring & encouriging think about croatia cabinet .

This picture should b give more power to croatia to win this 2018 world cup. pic.twitter.com/O98vbS4J0H — prasenjit chakrabort (@prasenj52734714) July 13, 2018

This is how you create a great country – Croatia’s cabinet wore jerseys to celebrate World Cup semi-final win https://t.co/iMNYm2llgI — sonu raj gupta (@sonurajgupta) July 13, 2018

Awesome and heartwarming seeing that the #Croatia cabinet meeting held with members dressed in team jersey. — Ayooluwa Soyoye (@AyoOluwa15) July 12, 2018

Croatians Politicians wore Croatia’s Jersey during their Cabinet meeting. Well. When the President happened to be the 1st person to put on the Jersey, what about the rest of the people in government. pic.twitter.com/6UpGeBBXXZ — Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) July 13, 2018

Rooting for Croatia! Great gesture by the cabinet to inspire the players. https://t.co/If9aZxTLML — Aishvarya Agrawal (@Aish_live) July 13, 2018

Croatia had gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and had been admitted into FIFA in 1992. Sports had an important role to play in the collective consciousness of the newborn nation, boosting its confidence in the newfound nationalist spirit.

Earlier Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night when her team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shootout win. She was seen sporting a similar outfit and cheering not just from the stands during their goals but later also celebrating with the players in the dressing room.

