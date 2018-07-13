Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018

Croatia’s cabinet members wore team jerseys to celebrate their entry into FIFA World Cup 2018 final

Croatia evolved as the dark horse in the FIFA World Cup 2018 by securing their spot in the finals for the first time and even country's top officials couldn't stop celebrating. To a cabinet meeting held a day after the semi-final everyone wore the country's jersey and photos are now going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2018 5:30:32 pm
fifa world cup 2018, croatia, croatia vs england, croatia world cup final, croatia cabinet football jersey, croatia cabinet meeting jersey, football news, world news, viral news, indian express Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, center, sits between ministers wearing Croatian national soccer team jerseys during during a government session in Zagreb, Croatia, a day after Croatia qualified in finals at the soccer World Cup. (AP Photo)
The FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia has been full of surprises and unexpected twists. The most exciting has been Croatia’s top-notch gameplay, with which the team has now entered the World Cup final against France, in what is being deemed as the tournament of the underdogs. The frenzy over Croatia evolving as the dark horse in the mega sporting extravaganza is so high that the country’s cabinet members donned red and white jerseys on Thursday in celebration after they eclipsed England in a 2-1 victory.

Photos of the cabinet meeting were shared online and quickly garnered a lot of attention from football buffs around the globe.

“What happened yesterday in Moscow is the best possible promotion for the country on a global level. This is success for a small country with huge heart,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the beginning of the cabinet session, according to Reuters.

As the world’s youngest nation, which gained independent nationhood less than 30 years back, reached the finals for the first time — the celebrations in the country definitely seems to have reached another level. On Twitter people loved the beautiful gesture:

Croatia had gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and had been admitted into FIFA in 1992. Sports had an important role to play in the collective consciousness of the newborn nation, boosting its confidence in the newfound nationalist spirit.

Earlier Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night when her team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shootout win. She was seen sporting a similar outfit and cheering not just from the stands during their goals but later also celebrating with the players in the dressing room.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
