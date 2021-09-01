‘Goals’: Croatia’s summer event for people with dogs delights netizens

Dogs over-qualify any friendship checklists made out there. While most pet parents would be happy with them just being adorable, there is much more to their being. Dogs can be great athletic partners, be it a jog, a walk, a trot, or even a race. A case in point was a special ‘six-legged race’ hosted in Croatia that has netizens swooning online.

Human along with their furry friends participated in an end-of-summer event that involved activities on both land and in water. Hosted in the beach of Crikvenica, 13 teams took part in various rounds of events consisting of swimming, running, and speed eating-drinking contests.

A video shared by Reuters showed people running with their pet on the pier before plunging into the sea for the event hosted at one of country’s few dog-friendly beaches.

Dog-and-owner duos gathered in Crikvenica, Croatia, for a traditional end-of-summer race pic.twitter.com/G5MCrbodEw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

The games were not just fun for the pet owners but also for the pooches, who could gorge upon their favourite treats, like ice cream! “Jagoda eats everything and we always have to mind that garbage bags are not open, we have to be careful about food portions, so this was rather an expected and well-deserved win,” Jelena Lesaja said about her 11-year-old dog, who won the ice-cream eating competition.

Antonija Pirker and her dog Nando emerged as winners for the main race. The two-year-old pupper adopted from a shelter in Crikvenica was delighted with the victory. “He’s been with me for half a year now and he is a good dog, top dog, can’t say anything more,” Pirker said.

The video garnered a lot of attention online and netizens couldn’t stop showering love on the four-legged athletes, some even joking this should be made into a sport at the Olympics. Others hoped similar events are hosted in their city.

