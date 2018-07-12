Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia beat England to reach finals; Twitter explodes with memes

In what made for an exciting FIFA semi-final match, Croatia beat England 2-1 to enter their first World Cup final. They will now face France on Sunday (July 15).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 12, 2018 3:24:34 pm
fifa 2018, fifa world cup, fifa world cup 2018, croatia vs england, croatia wins, croatia defeats england, its coming home, croatia in finals, england loses to croatia, Indian express, Indian express news FIFA World Cup 2018: The #CROENG match resulted in a deluge of memes and hilarious reactions on the Internet, especially Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

In what made for an exciting FIFA semi-final match, Croatia beat England with 2-1 score to enter their first World Cup final. The now popular, extremely common chant “It’s coming home” by many England supporting football fans saw a quick shift to “They are coming home” as the non-England supporters took the mantle while Croatia chose their victory. The astounding match, not surprisingly, resulted in a deluge of responses and memes on the Internet, especially Twitter. Here are some of the most popular ones doing the rounds after the #CROENG match.

Let us know if you have a ridiculously funny response to the epic #CROENG match in the comments’ section below.

