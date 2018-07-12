FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia beat England to reach finals; Twitter explodes with memes

FIFA World Cup 2018: The #CROENG match resulted in a deluge of memes and hilarious reactions on the Internet, especially Twitter. (Source: Twitter) FIFA World Cup 2018: The #CROENG match resulted in a deluge of memes and hilarious reactions on the Internet, especially Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

In what made for an exciting FIFA semi-final match, Croatia beat England with 2-1 score to enter their first World Cup final. The now popular, extremely common chant “It’s coming home” by many England supporting football fans saw a quick shift to “They are coming home” as the non-England supporters took the mantle while Croatia chose their victory. The astounding match, not surprisingly, resulted in a deluge of responses and memes on the Internet, especially Twitter. Here are some of the most popular ones doing the rounds after the #CROENG match.

If england win the World Cup I’m gonnae need directions to that cave in Thailand — Bob1875 (@bob_bob1875) July 11, 2018

“I haven’t felt that good since Ivan Perišić scored against England in 2018” pic.twitter.com/u3TaNMSdkx — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) July 11, 2018

