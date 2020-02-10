Art critic accidentally destroys installation worth $20,000 in Mexico

An art critic is accused of destroying a contemporary artwork worth $20,000 at one of Mexico’s premier art fair.
According to the New York Times, critic Avelina Lésper accidentally shattered the art installation on Saturday at the Zona Maco art fair in Mexico City when she placed an empty soda can near the installation in an attempt to express her disdain over the installation.
The display by Mexican artist Gabriel Rico reportedly consisted of a sheet of glass with a stone, soccer ball and other random objects suspended inside. As per a Guardian report, Rico usually contrasts human-made objects with objects found in nature.
View this post on Instagram
En OMR estamos muy tristes y decepcionados por lo que sucedió el día de hoy en la feria de arte @zonamaco. No entendemos como una supuesta crítica profesional de arte, destruyó una obra. Gabriel Rico fue seleccionado para la Bienal de Venecia el año pasado, dentro de la selección oficial, con piezas en el Giardini y Arsenale. A sus escasos 39 años ha tenido exposiciones individuales en museos de la talla del Aspen Art Museum en Colorado y su obra será mostrada la semana que viene en Frieze Los Ángeles; en fin, es uno de los artistas más buscados de OMR por coleccionistas e instituciones del momento. A pesar de que parece haber sido accidental y que es irrelevante como sucedió, la acción de la Stra. Lésper de acercarse demasiado a la obra para ponerle una lata de refresco encima y tomarse una foto para hacer una crítica, sin duda ocasionó el destrozo, y es sobre todas las cosas, una enorme falta de profesionalismo y respeto. Estamos hablando con los organizadores de la feria y contactando al artista y los mantendremos informados sobre lo que proceda. #ZonaMaco #Mexico #SemanaDelArte #GabrielRico
Responding to the incident, the gallery which displayed the art installation described Lésper’s behaviour as “unprofessional”.
The gallery, in a statement on their Instagram account further, described Rico as the most sought after artists by collectors and institutions of the moment. The gallery also said that they will decide “what is appropriate” after discussing with the artist and the fair.
Lésper, in an interview to a local news agency, later apologised for the damage. As per a BBC report, the critic said: “It was like the work had heard my comment and had felt what I thought of it”.The artist is yet to comment on the incident.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.