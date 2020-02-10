Art critic accidentally destroys installation worth $20,000 in Mexico

The ,000 dollar worth art installation was destroyed after critic Avelina Lésper placed an empty soda can near the art piece to express her disdain over the installation. The ,000 dollar worth art installation was destroyed after critic Avelina Lésper placed an empty soda can near the art piece to express her disdain over the installation.

An art critic is accused of destroying a contemporary artwork worth $20,000 at one of Mexico’s premier art fair.

According to the New York Times, critic Avelina Lésper accidentally shattered the art installation on Saturday at the Zona Maco art fair in Mexico City when she placed an empty soda can near the installation in an attempt to express her disdain over the installation.

The display by Mexican artist Gabriel Rico reportedly consisted of a sheet of glass with a stone, soccer ball and other random objects suspended inside. As per a Guardian report, Rico usually contrasts human-made objects with objects found in nature.

Responding to the incident, the gallery which displayed the art installation described Lésper’s behaviour as “unprofessional”.

The gallery, in a statement on their Instagram account further, described Rico as the most sought after artists by collectors and institutions of the moment. The gallery also said that they will decide “what is appropriate” after discussing with the artist and the fair.

Lésper, in an interview to a local news agency, later apologised for the damage. As per a BBC report, the critic said: “It was like the work had heard my comment and had felt what I thought of it”.The artist is yet to comment on the incident.

