Saturday, August 28, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United leaves fans nostalgic

Manchester United has outflanked crosstown rival City and left fans in a frenzy with Cristiano Ronaldo's impending return to Old Trafford.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 28, 2021 10:55:48 am
Cristinao Ronaldo, Ronaldo manchester united, ronaldo manu, ronaldo juventus exit, ronaldo manchester united memes, sports news, indian expressAfter 12-long years, Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play for Manchester United once again. (Source: Reuters/ File)

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned ‘home’ to Manchester United after over a decade. And, the announcement Friday, which put an end to rumours, has left fans in a frenzy and a little nostalgic.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” Ronaldo’s team from 2003-09 confirmed. The announcement came as a sweet surprise as the transfer talk had triggered speculation as to whether he would join rival Manchester City.

After 12 years, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to return to Old Trafford in a two-year deal.

Delighted, fans are sharing memes and jokes on social media. Manchester United fans, in particular, are poking fun at City. Check out some of the reactions here:

The 36-year-old, it is believed, was convinced to join Manchester United by Sir Alex Fergusson.

