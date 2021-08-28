Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United leaves fans nostalgic

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned ‘home’ to Manchester United after over a decade. And, the announcement Friday, which put an end to rumours, has left fans in a frenzy and a little nostalgic.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” Ronaldo’s team from 2003-09 confirmed. The announcement came as a sweet surprise as the transfer talk had triggered speculation as to whether he would join rival Manchester City.

After 12 years, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to return to Old Trafford in a two-year deal.

Delighted, fans are sharing memes and jokes on social media. Manchester United fans, in particular, are poking fun at City. Check out some of the reactions here:

Hope you didn’t forget to wear your mask when ‘ju-vent’ out today! It’s our ‘premiere’ duty as a ‘City’ to stay ‘United’. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 27, 2021

Manchester United fans watching Man United sign Cristiano Ronaldo after decade of linking up and rumours of him moving to Manchester City! #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/hhK7EpDuZE — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 27, 2021

CONFIRMADO: Cristiano Ronaldo regresa al Manchester United pic.twitter.com/r4uG1oQjS9 — E-BOY (@EmilioPicks) August 27, 2021

Mum: Who sold the house? Me at Old Trafford watching Ronaldo play for Manchester United after selling the house https://t.co/kJGxpDkLQq pic.twitter.com/6dz4fiJWQx — KOGI GIANT™🦍🇬🇧 from UK (@iam_Enyo) August 27, 2021

Ole adding Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United’s attack consisting of Pogba, Bruno, Rashford, Martial and Greenwood, Sancho and Cavani pic.twitter.com/JvFAP6HZhB — capalot ⁶ (@therealtenroy) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo when Sir Alex Ferguson asks him why he’s joining Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/LAHas8edCx — WelBeast (@WelBeast) August 26, 2021

Sir Alex Ferguson heading into the Manchester United dressing room after securing Cristiano Ronaldo… pic.twitter.com/zay6qTnZ9j — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 27, 2021

Manchester United fans right now after successfully signing Cristiano Ronaldo 😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/2GOp0p09Iu — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 27, 2021

The 36-year-old, it is believed, was convinced to join Manchester United by Sir Alex Fergusson.