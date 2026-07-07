‘Thank You, Ronaldo’: Fans react as football icon bids World Cup farewell

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup journey came to an emotional end Monday after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated World Cup careers in football history.

The 41-year-old captain was visibly emotional after the final whistle, pausing to applaud Portugal’s travelling supporters before leaving the pitch in tears. Speaking after the match, Ronaldo admitted the elimination was painful but said he had no regrets, having given everything for his country.

🚨Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears after losing against Spain by 0-1 in the round of 16 during World Cup pic.twitter.com/5c8ItkbnMK — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 7, 2026

‘This one hurts deeply’

The photos of Ronaldo in tears have since gone viral, with football enthusiasts around the world reacting to them.

“We will never have a player like him I’m glad I was born in this generation thank you Cristiano Ronaldo,” a user wrote.

“Messi and Cristiano are the best combo competition in any sports. We’re never going to see 2 players like them again. Enjoy them,” another user commented.

“This one hurts deeply. Cristiano Ronaldo gave football more than 20 years of greatness, sacrifice, discipline, records, goals, trophies, passion, and moments we will never forget,” a third user reacted.

“Wow that’s really it. I don’t know what to say I wish he lasted a lifetime but dreams may never come true but the man had my dreams expand towards other sports and what the thrill can give you! Thank you Ronaldo,” a fourth fan wrote.

The last one

Ronaldo had made it clear before the tournament that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final.

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While confirming that his World Cup career had come to an end, Ronaldo said he would take time before making any decision regarding his future in football.

“Yes, it was my last World Cup, but everything else I’ll have time to think about, to be with my family, and not make any decision hot-headed and move on with life,” he had said.