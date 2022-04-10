‘Buy him a new phone’: Netizens react to Cristiano Ronaldo’s outburst after defeat to Everton

After a video emerged showing Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand at Goodison Park on Saturday, netizens were left enraged and have condemned the incident. While some people have come out in support of the Manchester United star, others insisted that he should buy the supporter a new phone.

The incident happened after Manchester United’s 0-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday. As a visibly frustrated Ronaldo trudged back to the tunnel after the match, he seemed to slap a phone out of a supporter’s hand. The clip shared by Twitter handle ‘Everton Hub’ went viral. “Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone’s phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground,” read the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone's phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground

Netizens strongly condemned the incident. “U have to buy him a new phone too wth man ur supposed to be an inspiration to ur fans,” commented a user. “The greatest of all time,” wrote another user.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram as he shared a photograph of him with folded hands in the field.

Many netizens said that Ronaldo’s reaction was uncalled for and “horrible”.



Others said that it was understandable that Ronaldo was frustrated after the defeat but that cannot justify his action.

No one is allowed to to that to another person especially a kid. He’s supposed to be a role model. — Demps (@BeccaDemo) April 9, 2022

Just frustration after a loss and being hurt and you have someone invading your space, kid was reaching way over the barrier to record Ronaldo’s injury just an unfortunate situation. — George gonzalez (@amsalpha9gtr) April 9, 2022

I don’t know if this is true but apparently the lad this happened to is @BLUENOSEBOB1878. He’s a sound fella and didn’t deserve this. He was only wanting a selfie with Ronaldo and to get his shirt to go with his Bryan Robson ’85 cup-winners shorts. Shame. Keep your head up Bob 👍 — TheAnfieldPoet* (@TheAnfieldPoet) April 10, 2022

Absolutely no excuse for this even if emotions are running high. I hope @Cristiano can be mature enough to apologise for his action and, at the very least, offer to replace this lads phone as it’s surely got to be broken!? It will cost him much more – £4£ – than it would R7 — Daryl Long (@dazzy1878) April 9, 2022

Fans should be warned about being provocative . Don’t provoke CR7 after he has lost. He is used to winning and you can’t change his personality. That’s him. His reaction to a loss can be aggressive once provocated. All time top goal scorer for club and country. Simply a GOAT. — Tumukugize Emmanuel (@emma6_emmanuel) April 9, 2022

It pains a lot. The injury he got. Besides that time his mood was off too. But afterwards he apologized. That’s the beauty of Christiano Ronaldo — Red Devil (@RedDevi79638795) April 10, 2022

That’s assault – plain and simple — 💙💛🤍 Chris Lee 🤍💛💙 (@chrislee12345) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police said they were probing “reports of an alleged assault” at Goodison Park on Saturday. “As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” officers said.

Manchester United also said they were aware of “an alleged incident” and would “co-operate with any police inquiries”.