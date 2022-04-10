scorecardresearch
‘Buy him a new phone’: Netizens react to Cristiano Ronaldo’s outburst after defeat to Everton

As a visibly frustrated Ronaldo trudged back to the tunnel after the match, he seemed to slap a phone out of a supporter's hand.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 8:23:49 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo phone smashing incident, Cristiano Ronaldo viral video, Cristiano Ronaldo apologises, indian expressThe incident happened after Manchester United's 0-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday.

After a video emerged showing Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand at Goodison Park on Saturday, netizens were left enraged and have condemned the incident. While some people have come out in support of the Manchester United star, others insisted that he should buy the supporter a new phone.

The incident happened after Manchester United’s 0-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday. As a visibly frustrated Ronaldo trudged back to the tunnel after the match, he seemed to slap a phone out of a supporter’s hand. The clip shared by Twitter handle ‘Everton Hub’ went viral. “Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone’s phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground,” read the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

Netizens strongly condemned the incident. “U have to buy him a new phone too wth man ur supposed to be an inspiration to ur fans,” commented a user. “The greatest of all time,” wrote another user.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram as he shared a photograph of him with folded hands in the field.

Many netizens said that Ronaldo’s reaction was uncalled for and “horrible”.

 

Others said that it was understandable that Ronaldo was frustrated after the defeat but that cannot justify his action.

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police said they were probing “reports of an alleged assault” at Goodison Park on Saturday. “As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” officers said.

Manchester United also said they were aware of “an alleged incident” and would “co-operate with any police inquiries”.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
