‘Messi, Messi’: Fans troll Ronaldo after Portugal stumble to draw against DR Congo

The Portugal captain was seen warmly embracing a DR Congo fan who had run onto the field, with many praising his composed reaction.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign got off to a disappointing start as Portugal were forced to settle for a draw against DR Congo in their Group K opener in Houston Wednesday. The veteran forward endured a quiet evening, failing to score and later becoming the target of “Messi, Messi” chants from sections of the Congolese support.

Portugal appeared on course for victory after João Neves handed them an early advantage, but Yoane Wissa struck before the break to earn DR Congo a memorable point against one of the tournament favourites.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, struggled to make an impact in the final third. The 41-year-old registered two off-target efforts and touched the ball only 25 times during the match. His goal drought at major international tournaments has now stretched to 10 games, dating back to Euro 2024, after he also failed to score in Portugal’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Chile and Nigeria.