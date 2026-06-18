‘Messi, Messi’: Fans troll Ronaldo after Portugal stumble to draw against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign got off to a disappointing start as Portugal were forced to settle for a draw against DR Congo in their Group K opener in Houston Wednesday. The veteran forward endured a quiet evening, failing to score and later becoming the target of “Messi, Messi” chants from sections of the Congolese support.
Portugal appeared on course for victory after João Neves handed them an early advantage, but Yoane Wissa struck before the break to earn DR Congo a memorable point against one of the tournament favourites.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, struggled to make an impact in the final third. The 41-year-old registered two off-target efforts and touched the ball only 25 times during the match. His goal drought at major international tournaments has now stretched to 10 games, dating back to Euro 2024, after he also failed to score in Portugal’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Chile and Nigeria.
As he left the pitch following the final whistle, videos shared widely online showed DR Congo fans chanting Messi’s name in his direction. Ronaldo did not acknowledge the taunts, calmly making his way toward the tunnel after greeting supporters. The Portugal captain was seen warmly embracing a DR Congo fan who had run onto the field, with many praising his composed reaction.
The chants attracted even more attention because of what had happened elsewhere at the World Cup a day earlier.
While Ronaldo endured another frustrating outing, Lionel Messi delivered a statement performance for Argentina. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner netted a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria, matching Miroslav Klose’s World Cup tally of 16 goals and becoming the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the competition.
The differing fortunes of football’s two modern greats have quickly emerged as one of the major talking points of the tournament’s opening week.
The viral video sparked a lively debate online, with fans sharing mixed reactions in the comments section.
“Im a Diehard fan of Messi, but i think we should not disgrace him like this he was an absolute beast in his prime and that should be respected no matter which player you admire. I love Messi and im watching him play since my childhood but Ronaldo is an amazing player and achieved many remarkable things in his career and I have always respected him for his dedication and hardwork,” a user said.
“Real fans support their GOAT without dragging the other. Legends have off days too,” another commented.
“DR Congo waited 52 years to get back to a World Cup, and their fans spent the moment chanting ‘Messi’ at Ronaldo. That’s just disrespectful,” a third added.