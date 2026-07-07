After Portugal’s World Cup exit, Madeira gives Ronaldo a spectacular farewell

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to lift the FIFA World Cup came to an emotional end after Portugal were knocked out of the 2026 tournament with a 1-0 loss to Spain in the Round of 16.
The 41-year-old, who had already confirmed this would be his final World Cup appearance, walked off the pitch in tears, closing the chapter on a remarkable two-decade journey at football’s biggest stage.
But while the result brought heartbreak in Dallas, thousands of kilometres away in his hometown of Madeira, the mood was one of gratitude rather than sorrow.
Residents came together to honour the Portuguese superstar with a breathtaking drone show celebrating everything he has achieved for the island and football.
Soon after Portugal’s elimination, the skies above Funchal, Madeira’s capital, were transformed into a spectacular tribute to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.
The performance began with drones forming the Portuguese national flag before changing into the message, “Obrigado, 7” — Portuguese for “Thank you, No. 7.” The display then revealed a massive portrait of Ronaldo wearing Portugal’s iconic No. 7 jersey.
One of the most memorable moments of the show recreated Ronaldo’s trademark goal celebration, instantly recognisable to football fans around the world. Crowds gathered along the waterfront and in public squares, cheering and applauding as the illuminated tribute unfolded above them.
Videos of the display quickly spread across social media, with football fans praising the emotional farewell.
A drone farewell was done for Cristiano Ronaldo in his hometown in Madeira after he played his last game for Portugal 🇵🇹 against Spain in the World cup …… He really put them on the map❤️ pic.twitter.com/aqyC958wTR
— NEDU (@Nedu_brazil01) July 7, 2026
The viral videos prompted thousands of reactions online, with many describing the tribute as a fitting send-off for one of football’s greatest players.
“Now that is a show.. thanks @Cristiano .You have shown the world what a real legend looks like,” one user wrote.
“No tattoos, No smoking, No alcohol, Extremely disciplined, Blood donor, Built from nothing, Charity without noise, Global icon, Most Hated, Most criticised, Top at everything, Ageing but still at top!!” another commented.
“From a small island to a global icon. Madeira will forever be part of football history because of him,” a third user added.
Ronaldo’s influence has reshaped Madeira’s global identity. Long before he became one of football’s biggest names, the Portuguese island was primarily known as a scenic holiday destination. His extraordinary career has since helped turn it into a major attraction for football fans worldwide.
Today, visitors can find Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, a museum dedicated to his achievements, a bronze statue in his honour and a hotel associated with his CR7 brand. Together, these landmarks continue to draw millions of tourists each year.
Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance ended in dramatic fashion at Dallas Stadium, where Spain sealed victory through a stoppage-time goal from Mikel Merino to book their place in the quarter-finals.
The Portuguese captain first played at the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and went on to feature in six editions of the tournament, leaving behind one of the most celebrated international careers in football history.