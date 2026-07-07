After Portugal’s World Cup exit, Madeira gives Ronaldo a spectacular farewell

One of the most memorable moments of the show recreated Ronaldo's trademark goal celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to lift the FIFA World Cup came to an emotional end after Portugal were knocked out of the 2026 tournament with a 1-0 loss to Spain in the Round of 16.

The 41-year-old, who had already confirmed this would be his final World Cup appearance, walked off the pitch in tears, closing the chapter on a remarkable two-decade journey at football’s biggest stage.

But while the result brought heartbreak in Dallas, thousands of kilometres away in his hometown of Madeira, the mood was one of gratitude rather than sorrow.

Residents came together to honour the Portuguese superstar with a breathtaking drone show celebrating everything he has achieved for the island and football.