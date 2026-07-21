Cristiano Ronaldo ‘likes’ post accusing FIFA of helping Argentina: ‘Most corrupt institution’

Although the like is no longer visible, screenshots showing Ronaldo’s verified account, @cristiano, among those who had liked the reel quickly spread across social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the centre of football’s biggest rivalry after his verified Instagram account briefly appeared to like a video that accused FIFA of favouring Argentina during their run to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Although the like is no longer visible, screenshots showing Ronaldo’s verified account, @cristiano, among those who had liked the reel quickly spread across social media, triggering widespread discussion. The incident has revived conversations around Argentina’s World Cup campaign, especially because Ronaldo has previously attracted attention for similar social media activity involving Lionel Messi.

FIFA helped Argentina

The Instagram reel was posted by the account of Spanish television programme Espejo Público ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. It featured journalist Pilar Rodríguez Losantos, who made explosive claims about FIFA and questioned the legitimacy of Argentina’s journey through the knockout stages.