Cristiano Ronaldo ‘likes’ post accusing FIFA of helping Argentina: ‘Most corrupt institution’

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the centre of football’s biggest rivalry after his verified Instagram account briefly appeared to like a video that accused FIFA of favouring Argentina during their run to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
Although the like is no longer visible, screenshots showing Ronaldo’s verified account, @cristiano, among those who had liked the reel quickly spread across social media, triggering widespread discussion. The incident has revived conversations around Argentina’s World Cup campaign, especially because Ronaldo has previously attracted attention for similar social media activity involving Lionel Messi.
The Instagram reel was posted by the account of Spanish television programme Espejo Público ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. It featured journalist Pilar Rodríguez Losantos, who made explosive claims about FIFA and questioned the legitimacy of Argentina’s journey through the knockout stages.
“Argentina are a team who should have been eliminated approximately five matches ago, with the help of FIFA, which is one of the most corrupt institutions on planet Earth,” Rodríguez Losantos said in Spanish.
She went on to suggest that Spain would not only be facing Argentina in the final but also FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alleging that the governing body wanted Messi’s side to remain in the competition.
Cristiano Ronaldo likes Instagram video accusing FIFA of corruption and alleging that they helped Argentina reach the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/Lbk1MTlo0R
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2026
Ronaldo has not addressed the screenshots or explained why the post appeared in his liked posts before the interaction disappeared.
While liking a social media post does not amount to a formal statement or proof that he endorses every claim made in it, many fans interpreted the interaction as support for the video’s central allegation. Given the long-standing Messi-Ronaldo rivalry, even a brief social media action from either player tends to draw intense attention.
The episode also came shortly after Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended with a round-of-16 defeat to Spain. Ronaldo later confirmed that the 2026 tournament would be his final appearance at the FIFA World Cup, bringing an end to one of football’s most celebrated international careers.
Against that backdrop, his apparent engagement with the controversial video attracted even greater scrutiny online.
Argentina’s path to the final had already become the subject of heated debate after their dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the round of 16.
The Egyptian camp was left frustrated after a goal was ruled out following a VAR review, while a late penalty appeal was waved away moments before Argentina scored the winning goal. Those incidents fuelled allegations from some fans and pundits that Argentina had benefited from officiating decisions.
However, FIFA’s refereeing chief, Pierluigi Collina, dismissed suggestions of bias and defended the independence of match officials. While several refereeing calls were widely debated, no evidence has been presented to substantiate claims of corruption or deliberate manipulation.
Argentina recovered from the controversy to beat England 2-1 in the semi-final and book a place in the title clash against Spain. Their campaign ultimately ended in heartbreak as Spain claimed a 1-0 victory after extra time.
Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, securing Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title while ending Messi’s final World Cup appearance without the trophy.
Even though Argentina fell short in the final, Ronaldo’s brief Instagram activity has reignited discussion over their journey through the tournament.