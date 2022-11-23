Cristiano Ronaldo draws Portugal teammate Pepe and it’s hilarious. Netizens react to his laughter

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered the best player to ever play football but one thing which he isn’t so good at is drawing. A video of Ronaldo and his Portugal teammate Pepe drawing each other was posted online and it is hilarious to watch.

The video seems to have been recorded during a team bonding session. Ronaldo showed his drawing of 39-year-old Pepe, who plays as a central defender for FC Porto, which is just a bald face with a large nose grinning widely. Ronaldo is heard laughing heartily as he shows Pepe his drawing. Then Pepe shows how he drew the 37-year-old forward. He drew Ronaldo’s Adam’s apple as well which is quite prominent.

“Ronaldo & Pepe draw each other,” says the caption of the video. The video was posted on the Instagram page livescore Wednesday and it has received more than 78,000 views.

Watch the video below:

“I never see Ronaldo laughing hard like this before it funny,” commented a user. “Pepe is looking like an Ex-prisoner,” said another. “I shouldn’t laugh because they both draw better than me, seriously. Art was never my favourite subject,” shared another person. “Ronaldo’s genuine laughter,” another netizen wrote.

Manchester United on Tuesday announced that Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain’s second spell at the club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” said Manchester United. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future,” they said in a statement. Ronaldo’s acrimonious exit was on the cards after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Portugal will begin their World Cup campaign against Ghana at Stadium 974 Thursday.