Cristiano Ronaldo statue’s crotch has caught people’s attention

Not too long ago, an absurd bronze statue of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Madeira International Airport had given fans a good laugh, seems like another statue has managed to do the same. However, this time a particular body part has caught everyone’s attention and fans surely are not able to keep their hands off it.

The statue of the Portuguese footballer, erected at the Juventus player’s museum in Funchal, Portugal, has somehow managed to bring people’s attention to his crotch. The 11ft statue of the popular player, which was unveiled in 2014, was created by Madeiran artist Ricardo Veloza. According to the Sun, the statue of the football player has “apparently been rubbed so much that the bronze finish has worn away,” due to which the particular area has become more noticeable.

Quite interestingly, people visiting the museum were quick to notice the groin area and have creatively found a way to make it the focal point of selfies and the results are hilarious.

This is really funny. Female tourists can’t get their hands off Cristiano Ronaldo’s golden bulge bronze statue at Funchal, Portugal. For some, that will be a perfect gift for the New year. Lol! pic.twitter.com/Kbx6INxZaF — Emmanuel Chibuzo (@emmafeast5) January 5, 2019

‘I just wanted a picture of him to send to my family. But as soon as I put on the family WhatsApp group everyone started laughing. They couldn’t help notice the well-rubbed area between his legs,” John Rodgers, a tourist visiting the museum, told DailyMail.