A cricketer’s incredible reflex catch during an interview has the internet divided

There are incredible catches, and then there’s this amazing catch by an English cricketer who was giving an interview outside the ground when he caught a ball that was hit straight at him. Rikki Clarke from the Surrey County Cricket Club was in a conversation about the ongoing Ashes Test series in the stands, when a ball hit by a batsman from the ground zoomed towards him.

In the video, the cameraperson and the interviewer are heard expressing alarm over the ball speeding towards them, but Clarke catches the ball one-handed without even turning around! He then raises his hands to acknowledge the catch.

And then Clarke calmly goes on,”Another day at the office. Sorry where were we?”

The video went viral online and while some like former England skipper Michael Vaughan thought it was “greatest catch of all time”, others raised doubts about the catch and claimed it was “scripted”.

The comparison was made with a famous catch in baseball by Evan Longoria in 2011, which was later found to be a clip made by Gilette as part of a campaign.

Has to be the greatest catch of all time !!!! pic.twitter.com/IU45t66pB5 !!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 21, 2019

Someone got eyes behind the head too! https://t.co/4AOcF6Q0LQ — Manish Chavda (@IManish311) August 22, 2019

you will watch it twice…. https://t.co/WBCAWkCXyA — Nagesh S (@sakharenagesh) August 22, 2019

If only the editing had been better to make it believable 🥴 https://t.co/JgIaeOBn2n — Vks (@VikHasya) August 22, 2019

Maybe if the ball took a little longer to reach him it may be a tiny bit believable — Byernysern (@byernysern) August 21, 2019

Possibly the the fakiest fake ever faked — Paddy (@paddythepadster) August 21, 2019

Fake greatest catch — agasti vibhute (@agastiv) August 21, 2019

This is a copy of this. And this was fake too! pic.twitter.com/FTOjbC8qM3 — Mansoor Hassan (@mansoorh92) August 21, 2019

Clarke, a former England player, represented the nation is two Test matches and 20 ODIs. Despite taking a wicket off his first delivery in international cricket at the age of 21, his international career quickly faded away. An EspnCricinfo profile says that he is “a prodigiously talented all-round cricketer who belatedly found the temperament to complement his talent” and is known for being an excellent fielder.

Clarke set a world record for seven catches in first-class innings at Liverpool in 2011, and remains a force in domestic cricket even at the age of 38.

So what do you think? Real or fake?