Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans dress up as sandpaper to mock Smith and Warner for ball-tampering scandal

Though Australian coach Justin Langer had requested fans to show Smith and Warner respect and not boo them during the World Cup, as the two had already paid the price for the mistake, that hardly discouraged fans from shaming the two players.

“Omg. People are dressed as sandpaper hahah lol, I’m guessing to taunt Warner and Smith???” tweeted a user.

Steve Smith and David Warner returned to international cricket to play against Afghanistan in the ongoing cricket World Cup after a 12-month ban that was imposed on them after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. However, not every fan welcomed them gracefully as some continued to boo them even as they helped defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets.

However, some fans went to the extent of even dressing up in sandpaper outfits to mock the two. “Omg. People are dressed as sandpaper hahah lol, I’m guessing to taunt Warner and Smith???,” tweeted a user as they shared the picture that soon went viral on social media.

Amidst the booing and mocking, Warner stood his ground and remained unbeaten at the crease on 89 along with Finch, who scored 66.

