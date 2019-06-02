Cricket World Cup 2019: Fans dress up as sandpaper to mock Smith and Warner for ball-tampering scandal

Steve Smith and David Warner returned to international cricket to play against Afghanistan in the ongoing cricket World Cup after a 12-month ban that was imposed on them after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. However, not every fan welcomed them gracefully as some continued to boo them even as they helped defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets.

Advertising

Though Australian coach Justin Langer had requested fans to show Smith and Warner respect and not boo them during the World Cup, as the two had already paid the price for the mistake, that hardly discouraged fans from shaming the two players.

However, some fans went to the extent of even dressing up in sandpaper outfits to mock the two. “Omg. People are dressed as sandpaper hahah lol, I’m guessing to taunt Warner and Smith???,” tweeted a user as they shared the picture that soon went viral on social media.

Omg 😂😂😂😂 People are dressed as sandpaper hahah lol, I’m guessing to taunt Warner and Smith??? #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/hTxSmbLsfH — James Smeaton (@smeaton_james) June 2, 2019

See the two people on the middle balcony? They’re watching David Warner dressed up as giant sheets of 3M sandpaper, rubbing a giant cardboard cricket ball against themselves. #CWC19 #AFGvAUS pic.twitter.com/01IBlk4xaQ — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) June 1, 2019

Some creative fancy dress from one of the flats overlooking Bristol!#AFGvsAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Wz9tfEUe3o — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) June 1, 2019

Huge boos for Australia in general and Warner in particular at the cricket. Well done Bristol, keep these old traditions up. #warnerwatch — Martin Crowe: a study in beige (@magicdarts) June 1, 2019

Amidst the booing and mocking, Warner stood his ground and remained unbeaten at the crease on 89 along with Finch, who scored 66.