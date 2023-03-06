This confectioner in Germany makes ice cream from insects

The insect-flavoured ice cream is on sale at Eiscafé Rino, an ice cream shop in the German town of Rottenburg am Neckar.

A German ice cream shop has added an interesting ice cream flavour to its menu. The flavour is not derived from any exotic fruit or an odd mix of flavour combinations, instead, it comes from crickets, the humble insect found in the bushes. The unique ice cream is served with a topping of dried brown crickets on top.

This ingenious gelato flavour was invented by Thomas Micolino for his cafe Eiscafé Rino, located in the German town of Rottenburg am Neckar.

It is interesting to note that crickets are a few of those insects that are considered safe for consumption under European laws. As per Healthline, crickets are packed with protein and micronutrients like calcium, magnesium, biotin, and copper.

While talking to the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur about his inspiration behind making cricket-flavoured ice cream, Micolino said, “I am a very curious person and want to try everything. I’ve eaten a lot of things, including a lot of strange things, and crickets were something I still wanted to try, also in the form of ice cream.”

He also added that his business has received much criticism from people for putting insects in a dessert, but after people moved over the initial feelings of speculation and tried the ice cream, they admitted that the ice cream works.

Talking about his curious customer base, he said, “Those who try it are very enthusiastic. I have customers who come here every day and buy a scoop.”