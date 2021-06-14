scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
Cricket accounts tweet throwback picture of angry ‘Pakistani’ fan; he responds

Many cricket accounts gave Muhammad Sarim Akhtar a shoutout on June 12, on the second 'anniversary' of the fan's remarkable expression.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2021 6:12:15 pm
angry pakistani meme guy, Pakistani cricket meme guy, Pakistani meme guy, angry Pakistani fan meme, angry Pakistani fan, cricket fan meme, cricket memes, cricket, cricket World Cup 2019, trending news, Indian Express newsThe fan's epic disappointed look has featured in countless memes all over the internet.

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, popularly known as the ‘angry’ Pakistani meme guy, has responded to the official Twitter account of the Somerset County Cricket Club, after they posted a throwback video of his legendary reaction, which had gone viral in 2019.

On June 12, the fan’s disappointed face gave birth to one of the greatest memes of all time. The photo captured Akhtar looking displeased, with both of his hands on his waist, at an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match where Australia played against Pakistan and won by 41 runs.

Akhtar’s face was directed at the Pakistan cricket team’s performance and the fact that a catch had been dropped in the field. The match took place in Taunton ground in the Somerset country of England and made Akhtar internationally famous. Many cricket accounts gave him a shoutout on June 12, on the second ‘anniversary’ of the fan’s remarkable expression.

“I took a three-hour drive to Taunton from London…” tweeted the London-based fan, thanking cricket accounts for remembering the ‘iconic’ day.

Many other cricket fans responded to Akhtar, saying they too had been present for the game and enjoyed that match because of his reaction.

Akhtar even got a fanbase soon after the meme-ification of his angry face. In 2019, he got T-shirts dedicated to him that featured his classic look. Since then, people all over the internet have made hilarious jokes with this unforgettable meme.

Take a look at some of them:

