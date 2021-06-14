Cricket accounts tweet throwback picture of angry ‘Pakistani’ fan; he responds

The fan's epic disappointed look has featured in countless memes all over the internet.

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, popularly known as the ‘angry’ Pakistani meme guy, has responded to the official Twitter account of the Somerset County Cricket Club, after they posted a throwback video of his legendary reaction, which had gone viral in 2019.

On June 12, the fan’s disappointed face gave birth to one of the greatest memes of all time. The photo captured Akhtar looking displeased, with both of his hands on his waist, at an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match where Australia played against Pakistan and won by 41 runs.

Akhtar’s face was directed at the Pakistan cricket team’s performance and the fact that a catch had been dropped in the field. The match took place in Taunton ground in the Somerset country of England and made Akhtar internationally famous. Many cricket accounts gave him a shoutout on June 12, on the second ‘anniversary’ of the fan’s remarkable expression.

2️⃣ years ago today, we hosted Australia 🆚 Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 🙌 What an atmosphere there was! 👌#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/XRaQKhGJOd — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) June 12, 2021

One of the greatest internet memes of all time was born in Taunton on that day 😅#WeAreSomerset https://t.co/Suqewmz4iw pic.twitter.com/NWavuOtpih — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) June 12, 2021

Two years ago today pic.twitter.com/hOz3zBOPjV — Dennis WTC Final (@DennisCricket_) June 12, 2021

#OnThisDay in 2019 Asif Ali dropped David Warner off Wahab Riaz’s bowling, giving birth to one of the greatest memes ever! pic.twitter.com/nS0UepJluf — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) June 12, 2021

“I took a three-hour drive to Taunton from London…” tweeted the London-based fan, thanking cricket accounts for remembering the ‘iconic’ day.

Thanks @SomersetCCC yes I took a 3 hrs drive to Taunton from London 😎 and it proved to be an iconic day for me 🤩 https://t.co/4AbDLqsD9k — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) June 12, 2021

Many other cricket fans responded to Akhtar, saying they too had been present for the game and enjoyed that match because of his reaction.

I was there as well , Taunton is my home ground , loved the Pakistani fans that day , and the general atmosphere … it’s the best ground in England for really close interaction with players and fans … can not wait for next PakvsEng .. — sheems (@sheems20) June 13, 2021

I was also at the game. Pakistan fans were all brill folks whether they hailed from London, Glasgow or Karachi but when you popped up on the big screen a whole generation said “that’s a meme.” The test said what’s a meme. Thank you for being in right place at the right time! — Simon (@Bryddat) June 12, 2021

Akhtar even got a fanbase soon after the meme-ification of his angry face. In 2019, he got T-shirts dedicated to him that featured his classic look. Since then, people all over the internet have made hilarious jokes with this unforgettable meme.

Take a look at some of them:

When thoes people who never watched cricket and never support pakistani team are making meme on this guy. Me: pic.twitter.com/AEjq5hzhoH — DarkKnight (@_luqi__) June 13, 2019

This guy’s reaction after seeing himself becoming a meme on Pakistani Twitter: pic.twitter.com/nPC87y2y6k — Shehroz Qureshi (@shehroz_q) June 13, 2019