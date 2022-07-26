Crew member finds snake head served in an in-flight meal. Watch video

July 26, 2022 1:33:51 pm
Spotting a snake anywhere can be a nightmare. And, finding a snake on your plate while eating a meal on a flight can be the worst nightmare.
A SunExpress crew member claimed that they found the snake’s head in the meal served onboard a flight from Ankara to Düsseldorf last week, according to the aviation blog One Meal At A Time. A video of the meal with the snake’s body part was shared on social media.
Watch the video:
The Turkish-German leisure airline has initiated an investigation into the incident and preventive measures including halting the supply of the relevant products have been taken immediately, according to the blog. The company’s statement said that the allegations and shares in the press in connection with the incident are “absolutely unacceptable”.
The catering company, Sancak Inflight Services, claimed that dishes are cooked at 280 degrees Celsius and rebuffed claims that the snake head would have come from its kitchen. “We did not use any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the in-flight catering facilities),” Sancak Inflight Services was quoted as saying in the aviation blog.
Snakes have been found on planes in the past. In February this year, a snake was spotted inside an AirAsia flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. After the slithery intruder was spotted, the flight was diverted to Kuching.
