Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
‘Have you lost your cat?’: Crew member announces after pet runs loose on plane. Watch

Cat lovers online sympathised with the feline in the comments section.

cat on plane, cat roams in plane, cat runs loose on plane, crew member announces about cat, indian expressIt is unclear how the cat was let loose and roamed around inside the aircraft.
Crew members aboard a United Airlines flight from Dallas to San Francisco had to make an unusual announcement. This came after a tabby cat was found on the flight, which hovered at 37,000 feet in the air, and the crew members scrambled to reunite it with its owner, Fox13 report said.

The video shared by ABC 7 Chicago on YouTube shows a crew member making the announcement over the plane’s passenger address (PA) system, while another is seen looking between seats to find the feline. She sits on her knees and gets hold of the four-legged animal. The announcement is heard in the background. “Missing a cat? Have you lost your cat? If you boarded with a cat…gato, it is running around the airplane. We’re going to need you to come and claim that.”

ALSO READ |‘Snake on a plane’: United Airlines passengers find garter snake onboard

She moves forward through the aisle, seemingly uncomfortable while holding the animal. She says, “Watch out guys. Anybody missing? Nope.” The tabby cat wriggles out of her hand and returns to the front portion of the airplane. A young man is seen coming forward and getting back his furry friend.

Cat lovers online sympathised with the feline in the comments section. A user commented, “I would have lied just to hug it for a little bit.” Another user wrote, “Why isn’t the owner looking for the cat?” A third user wrote, “The flight attendant has apparently never held a cat before.”

The incident happened on December 30 and the recorded visual went viral on TikTok. It is unclear how the cat was let loose and roamed around inside the aircraft.

United Airlines website says pets are allowed on planes when there is an availability of space. The airline does not have weight or breed limitations for pets, but they need to be carried in a hard-sided or soft-sided carrier that fits under the seat in front of the traveller.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 11:39 IST
Armed Forces Tribunal orders can be challenged before high court: Delhi HC

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
