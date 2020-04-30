In times of social distancing, New Zealand cafe shows how to serve coffee

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eased country’s lockdown after no new domestic Covid-19 cases were reported. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eased country’s lockdown after no new domestic Covid-19 cases were reported.

As New Zealand eased its ongoing lockdown after reporting zero domestic cases of Covid-19, leading to surge in residents crowding fast-food restaurants, a video of a coffee shop serving beverages using a piece of lumber has gone viral on social media.

Lakhs of people returned to work following New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement of downgrading the country’s alert level by a notch. The announcement saw many Kiwis heading to fast-food restaurants in droves.

The video shared by @nowthisnews shows a coffee shop using lumber to serve the customers.

A coffee shop in New Zealand is using a piece of lumber to serve its customers as the country eases lockdown measures ☕️ pic.twitter.com/BlhPtptzoW — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 28, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 40,000 views and prompted several reactions. While many found the idea creative, others wondered if it was practical to balance trays on a wooden plank.

That’s actually a really good idea https://t.co/bJFwCSN2o1 — illest of the illest (@DNICE_820) April 28, 2020

I love this! ❤️ new methods new innovation!!! NEW GROWTH https://t.co/2iNnjyKFJn — Alex Savage (@IAmAlexSavage) April 28, 2020

