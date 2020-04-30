Follow Us:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
In times of social distancing, New Zealand cafe shows how to serve coffee

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2020 3:21:38 pm
As New Zealand eased its ongoing lockdown after reporting zero domestic cases of Covid-19, leading to surge in residents crowding fast-food restaurants, a video of a coffee shop serving beverages using a piece of lumber has gone viral on social media.

Lakhs of people returned to work following New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement of downgrading the country’s alert level by a notch. The announcement saw many Kiwis heading to fast-food restaurants in droves.

The video shared by @nowthisnews shows a coffee shop using lumber to serve the customers.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 40,000 views and prompted several reactions. While many found the idea creative, others wondered if it was practical to balance trays on a wooden plank.

