Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Crazy videos of snow drifts emerge from US

Driving bans have been put in place in many areas as commuters are at risk of getting stuck in the snow.

The weather took a drastic turn in the US Sunday as blizzards and a drop in temperature put traffic on halt and led to power cuts in various states. The Associated Press reported the deep freeze caused by the winter storm claimed 34 lives as of Sunday and currently more people are at risk as they are trapped inside their cars and homes without power or heating.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told the Associated Press every fire truck in the city was stranded as of Saturday and urged people to respect an ongoing driving ban in the region.

Now, videos of the snowstorm and the whiteout conditions are being widely circulated online. A drone video posted by Weather Nation showed that snow up to the height of SUVs has buried Buffalo and many houses were fully covered in sheets of snow after a blizzard passed the city on Christmas.

The video also showed that many cars were abandoned in the middle of the roads. There were also videos of cars skidding across roads as they were unable to catch a grip on the icy sheets that covered the roads.

People also posted tweets and pictures about staying overnight in offices as roads were unnavigable because of the snow.

Commenting on the extreme weather conditions, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s impossible to explain to people not in/from Buffalo how nuts this storm really was. 36 straight hours of Cat1 Hurricane winds, coupled with 4 feet of snow, snow drifts much higher than that, and real feel Temps below zero degrees. And it’ll be 50° next weekend. Insane.”

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 10:34:10 am
