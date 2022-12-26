Crazy videos of snow drifts emerge from US

The weather took a drastic turn in the US Sunday as blizzards and a drop in temperature put traffic on halt and led to power cuts in various states. The Associated Press reported the deep freeze caused by the winter storm claimed 34 lives as of Sunday and currently more people are at risk as they are trapped inside their cars and homes without power or heating.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told the Associated Press every fire truck in the city was stranded as of Saturday and urged people to respect an ongoing driving ban in the region.

Now, videos of the snowstorm and the whiteout conditions are being widely circulated online. A drone video posted by Weather Nation showed that snow up to the height of SUVs has buried Buffalo and many houses were fully covered in sheets of snow after a blizzard passed the city on Christmas.

NEW VIDEO: Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm. #NYwx #snow pic.twitter.com/0v90aofgsX — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 25, 2022

The video also showed that many cars were abandoned in the middle of the roads. There were also videos of cars skidding across roads as they were unable to catch a grip on the icy sheets that covered the roads.

Good morning from Prince Edward County where snow drifts and winds have ramped up since yesterday. All roads are still closed here and plows are getting stuck. pic.twitter.com/gDMCFh0c0l — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) December 24, 2022

People also posted tweets and pictures about staying overnight in offices as roads were unnavigable because of the snow.

In some spots, heavy equipment is the only way to clear huge snow drifts. This is Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. There’s a downed pedestrian signal they’re working around. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/vcQcz3lrQO — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) December 25, 2022

A small herd of cows broke out of their field near Chadron, NE yesterday because of snow drifts. They have been wandering the streets of the town. Last night, they decided to stop by someone’s house last night. pic.twitter.com/kyLmVVak5s — Jason 🧛🏻🧟‍♂️ (@Hecubus01) December 23, 2022

Awake and on air after a stay at Hotel NBC15! @amorganwx & I hunkered down at the station, along with the majority of our staff. Better safe than sorry with the majority of roads looking slick and blowing winds causing snow drifts. The biggest concern: the cold! Stay safe & warm! pic.twitter.com/LUvPmsPysr — Erin Sullivan (@erinsullivantv) December 23, 2022

Commenting on the extreme weather conditions, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s impossible to explain to people not in/from Buffalo how nuts this storm really was. 36 straight hours of Cat1 Hurricane winds, coupled with 4 feet of snow, snow drifts much higher than that, and real feel Temps below zero degrees. And it’ll be 50° next weekend. Insane.”