Crab enters woman’s ear while snorkeling, video leaves netizens terrified

For nature enthusiasts snorkelling is an exciting way to explore life under the ocean. However, one woman’s fun turned into horror after a tiny crab crawled into her ear. Now, a video of the crustacean being extracted has unlocked new fears, leaving netizens terrified online.

In a TikTok video by @wesdaisy garnering millions of views, a person is seen holding a tweezer near a woman’s ear trying to pull out something. As the woman keeps flinching, the man is heard saying her to calm down, preparing her that it might hurt. After several seconds of the person trying to pull out the thing inside the ear canal, netizens were taken by surprise to see a tiny crab coming after a lot of prodding and jumping onto the floor.

The woman is seen reacting in pain and stunned to find it hard to believe how it got inside her ear in the first place. Using the popular TikTok song ‘Oh no oh no oh no no no’, the woman revealed that the bizarre incident happened while she was snorkelling in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

[Disclaimer: Video can be uncomfortable to watch, viewers discretion is advised]

With nearly 2.5 million views on the original video, it has gone viral on other platforms as well. On TikTok, a duet trend through her video where scores of people have joined to post their reaction to the crab crawling out — with some even left gagging on camera.

From medical professionals to other content creators, several people have joined in the video app to express their disgust and fears with many left in disbelief. However, it doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident. In October last a year, another woman encountered the similar incident, also while swimming in Puerto Rico.

On Twitter, it led to many funny responses as well and people reacted with memes.

i am having a week and i just watched a crab crawl out some lady's ear after snorkeling, i am not okay — toytle/alex (@_toytle) March 31, 2022

No someone went snorkelling and a baby crab got stuck in her ear bye new fear unlocked — #cali (@hashtagcali_) March 31, 2022

welp thats off the bucketlist no snorkeling for me LMAO — nobody (@FakeboiTiddies) March 31, 2022

I was going to go snorkeling in San Juan but I saw a tiktok of a girl who went snorkeling and a crab got in her ear. — Re’Quel (@msvance_) March 30, 2022

Just watched a girl get a crab pulled out of her ear … this why I don’t leave the house — dont be a loser (@yagirltoomuch) March 28, 2022