Canadian restaurant chain Tim Horton faces backlash after offering ‘free coffee’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as ‘Senior Members of Royal Family’ on Wednesday, one of Canada’s largest quick-service restaurant chain Tim Horton took to Twitter with a very tempting offer to the royal couple to make them Megxit to Canada- free coffee for life.

No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it. — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020

“No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it,” the restaurant wrote on its official Twitter account. Though the tweet suggested the Canadian generosity, netizens were not ready to have it and took it as an opportunity to call off the fast-food restaurant chain for its unethical employment policies.

While many pointed out the flaws in their labour policies, others criticised the company for offering free coffee to millionaires and not homeless people. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Tim Hortons can afford to give free coffee to royalty but a ten cent raise for workers is too much? — Bryce Doe (@BryceDoe) January 9, 2020

Stop making employees do free video training and locking them out over a 10-cent raise. — T🍊ri (@RodneyTori) January 9, 2020

Offering wealthy celebrities free coffee is not a good PR move. The commoners should drink coffee from somewhere else. — RChilderhose (@RChilderhose) January 9, 2020

Um….You have employees who have to go to the food bank to put food on the table and you want to offer an already incredibly wealthy family this perk. How about you tell that franchise in Manitoba to give YOUR employees the 10 cents/hr they want and deserve? #TimHortons — Cory Judson (@CoryJudson) January 9, 2020

Maybe Tim Hortons would like to pay for their billion dollar security bill too. Get real, for God’s sake. — Fay – Real Flesh, Blood and Brains (@FayMary3) January 9, 2020

They would be must better off paying for their coffee at a locally owned coffee shop where they’d get great coffee, great locally made food & employees that are treated fairly… Unlike Tim Horton’s — Nickie with an ‘e’ (@winter_canada) January 9, 2020

I realize that you are trying to be “Canadian “ by offering your coffee, but considering the wealth you have as a corporation, perhaps using it for a better purpose than pandering would be appropriate. — Howllr, Orange out, BLUE IN 🇨🇦🐱🐨🐨🐨 (@howllr) January 9, 2020

You’re allowing tables and chairs to be removed from stores so paying patrons cannot sit and you’re offering ROYALTY free coffee? Take that thought and set up a homeless free coffee/water station with a sign on it that says ‘please help yourself to our restroom’. — MtPleasant (@HeideJaklin) January 9, 2020

Charge them double and give free coffee to a homeless person or literally anyone else. — Riley Says Don’t Relax Fight 🥔 (@Tidmarsh_in_ID) January 10, 2020

Stop 👏🏻 giving 👏🏻 millionaires 👏🏻 free 👏🏻 stuff 👏🏻 — Bridget Casey (@BridgieCasey) January 9, 2020

They can afford to buy the company. Your employees can’t afford rent. See the problem with this tweet? — Award Winning Klowny J as seen on @HuffPost 🤡 (@KlownyJ) January 9, 2020

The tempting offer came in after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in an Instagram post, said that they are planning to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America to raise their son and also “work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Recently, the fast-food restaurant chain, which specialises in coffee and donuts, made headlines after its workers came together for demonstrations over low wages. The owner locked them out and found their replacements after they asked for a 10 cent raise.

