Saturday, January 11, 2020

Canadian restaurant chain Tim Horton faces backlash after offering ‘free coffee’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Canadian restaurant chain Tim Horton received backlashes after offering free coffee to Prince Harry and Meghna Markle in an attempt to persuade them to Megxit to Canada. Though the tweet was out of Canadian generosity, netizens took this as an opportunity to call out their unethical labor policies.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Tim Hortons, Megxit, Royal Family, British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit royal family, Canada, Twitter, Trending, Indian Express news Shortly after the restaurant chain’s offer to the royals, netizens called out the company for underpaying its staff.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as ‘Senior Members of Royal Family’ on Wednesday, one of Canada’s largest quick-service restaurant chain Tim Horton took to Twitter with a very tempting offer to the royal couple to make them Megxit to Canada- free coffee for life.

“No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it,” the restaurant wrote on its official Twitter account. Though the tweet suggested the Canadian generosity, netizens were not ready to have it and took it as an opportunity to call off the fast-food restaurant chain for its unethical employment policies.

While many pointed out the flaws in their labour policies, others criticised the company for offering free coffee to millionaires and not homeless people. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The tempting offer came in after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in an Instagram post, said that they are planning to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America to raise their son and also “work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Recently, the fast-food restaurant chain, which specialises in coffee and donuts, made headlines after its workers came together for demonstrations over low wages. The owner locked them out and found their replacements after they asked for a 10 cent raise.

