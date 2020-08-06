Coyote found with its head stuck in a jar, rescued after it was tranquillised

The video shows Officer Juliana Damert using some sort of lubricant around the coyote’s neck to get its head out of the jar. (Facebook/ Conservation Officers Service) The video shows Officer Juliana Damert using some sort of lubricant around the coyote’s neck to get its head out of the jar. (Facebook/ Conservation Officers Service)

A coyote that was found with its head stuck in a glass jar had to be tranquillised before it could be rescued, and the video of its rescue is being widely shared on social media.

Taking to Facebook and Twitter, the Conservation Officers Service, which is responsible for protecting the environment and natural resources in Columbia, shared the video.

According to the Facebook post, the animal was tranquillised before the officer carefully freed its head from inside the jar.

The video shows officer Juliana Damert applying some kind of lubricant around the coyote’s neck to get its head out of the jar.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the post praised the officers for saving the animal’s life. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

