Cowboys reign in rogue Longhorn cow from wreaking havoc in Colorado, leaves netizens impressed

Cowboys saved the day for commuters in downtown Colorado when a Longhorn cow strayed from a cattle drive and went inside the Plaza of the Rockies on Tejon Street in Colorado. Chaos ensued during the whole ordeal, but before it could take a wrong turn, two cowboys closed in on the animal and brought it under their control leaving netizens impressed.

Advertising

Many spectators caught the drama on camera, which has now gone viral. The video showed passengers scampering away from harm’s way as the Longhorn was prancing around on the busy streets of Colorado.

Amber Keller, one of the spectators, who filmed the scene from behind a metal bench, told The Associated Press she wasn’t scared, but “everybody was a little concerned and shook up”. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Keller works on the ground floor of the plaza and was watching the weekend rodeo parade when she saw the cow going rogue. “It was a little chaotic,” said Keller, who also praised the cowboys’ quick response.

“It looked like they had it all under control. I don’t think he even flinched going into the building,” she said of the cowboy who lassoed the longhorn.

(With inputs from AP)