Elderly couple airlifted to safety after cow attacks and injures them

This photo from helicopter video posted by the California Highway Patrol shows part of a confrontation between an elderly couple, at left, with an unidentified man between them, and a cow and her calf, that required the intervention of the CHP in Fairfield in Northern California. (Source: CHP/ Facebook)

An elderly couple in California needed to be airlifted after a cow chased them and attacked them. Authorities said that the unidentified couple had fallen to the ground and sustained injuries after the bovine charged at them in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park.

Though the elderly couple tried to go around the cow on the trail it charged at them aggressively, injuring them. The local police’s air division responded responded to a distress call from the couple.

As the chopper hovered above the site, the cow was seen rearing its head and bellowing, while the calf stood nearby. According to the law enforcement agency, the chopper hovered to the site and was able to frighten the cow away by using the helicopter’s siren.

The police official who made contact with the couple determined that they were injured and needed to be airlifted to receive medical care.

Watch the rescue here:

The couple were then rushed to a local hospital to treat their wounds.

Many commenting on the post online, lauded the police for their prompt action and highlighted how cows can be very protective about their calves, and can turn violent if they feel threatened by the presence of people.

