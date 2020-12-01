Watch: Cow chases and knocks down on-duty firefighter in Australia

The footage shows the firefighter diving on to the grass on the side of the road as a brown cow nudges him with its head.

A firefighter inspecting a fire hydrant got a shock when he was chased by a cow and the video is now doing the rounds of social media.

The footage of the incident shows the animal charging towards a Richmond Fire Station crew member.

Sharing the clip of the encounter on Facebook, Fire and Rescue NSW wrote, “At Fire and Rescue NSW, we are prepared for anything…except being chased by an angry cow.”

The footage shows the firefighter diving to the side of the road as a brown cow butts him.

According to the post, the fire fighting crew encountered the cow at around 12.30 pm while inspecting a fire hydrant at Richmond Lowlands, a town near Sydney.

“The stray cow must’ve seen red and decided to chase a firefighter on the roadway, who had to mooove out of the way”, the post said.

While many on social media came up with jokes about the incident, others expressed concern about the firefighter.

Since being posted on Facebook, the video has been viewed over 80,000 times.

