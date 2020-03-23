Covidiot is being used to flag cases of people breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

The term #Covidiot, which is currently trending on Twitter, is a combination of Covid-19 and the word idiots. The term #Covidiot, which is currently trending on Twitter, is a combination of Covid-19 and the word idiots.

There have been various guidelines issues restricting public movement to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but people have continued to flout them even as the death toll due to the coronavirus rises globally. And on Twitter, there’s now a unique term to describe such people: #Covidiot.

A combination of Covid-19 and ‘idiot’ is the term being used to describe people who aren’t heeding public advisories. On Sunday it was used to describe those who were part of the large groups that took out processions during #ThaaliBajao.

In fact, the Urban Dictionary has defined the term as- “Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.”

Take a look at some of the popular posts with the hashtag:

When you mix in groups and generally ignore Coronavirus advice because “you’re hard”, this is the outcome.#Covidiotspic.twitter.com/tuZZYjx31Y — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) March 22, 2020

The Joker knew that the best way to protect yourself against viruses from bats was to wash your hands #COVIDー19 #COVIDIOTS #QuaratineLife

pic.twitter.com/ORqgTUmjlh — Daniel Edwards (@danieledwardsma) March 22, 2020

Not all superheroes wear cape some of them wear lab coats

Doctors from Cuba arrive in Italy to help the fight against Covid-19. The humanity in this top notch #COVIDIOTS #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/31trh7Gjxs — Future Senate President😒 (@fresherr01) March 22, 2020

Change this …. #COVIDIOT to #COVIDIOTS apparently this is a que outside Tesco in Dudley. What is wrong with people!! pic.twitter.com/huN1ytQydU — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 22, 2020

Complete Morons , today at Matlock Bath, think it’s a bloody bank holiday, suppose they have a house full of food and bog roll so make hay, IDIOTS IDIOTS IDIOTS #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/4iIhhhgRrW — TT (@TrevorT52900021) March 22, 2020

From school closures to nationwide quarantines, countries around the world are implementing different measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In India, the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 415 on Monday. There is a lockdown in 75 districts in 22 states and Union Territories. All passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country have been suspended till March 31.

The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crossed 14,500, with more than 3 lakh people infected.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd