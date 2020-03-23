Follow Us:
Monday, March 23, 2020
COVID19

#Covidiot is being used to flag cases of people breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules

Under the trending hashtag #Covidiot, people are calling out those who are not adhering to the guidelines that are in place to tackle the pandemic outbreak.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2020 4:38:04 pm
Coronavirus, #Covidiot, Covidiot trending in twitter, Covidiot memes, what Covidiot means, Covidiot in urban dictionary, coronavirus latest news, Trending news, Indian Express news The term #Covidiot, which is currently trending on Twitter, is a combination of Covid-19 and the word idiots.

There have been various guidelines issues restricting public movement to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but people have continued to flout them even as the death toll due to the coronavirus rises globally. And on Twitter, there’s now a unique term to describe such people: #Covidiot.

A combination of Covid-19 and ‘idiot’ is the term being used to describe people who aren’t heeding public advisories. On Sunday it was used to describe those who were part of the large groups that took out processions during #ThaaliBajao.

In fact, the Urban Dictionary has defined the term as- “Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.”

Take a look at some of the popular posts with the hashtag:

From school closures to nationwide quarantines, countries around the world are implementing different measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In India, the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 415 on Monday. There is a  lockdown in 75 districts in 22 states and Union Territories. All passenger trains, inter-state buses and metro services across the country have been suspended till March 31.

The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crossed 14,500, with more than 3 lakh people infected.

