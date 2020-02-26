Here’s why two Chinese medical workers performed ballet outside a hospital

Viewed over 35,000 times, the video has been flooded with people praising the dedication of the medical staff. Viewed over 35,000 times, the video has been flooded with people praising the dedication of the medical staff.

While the coronavirus outbreak has affected several countries, with the death toll in China alone crossing over 1,800, a heartwarming video of two medical professionals dancing to celebrate the recovery of patients from COVID19 has drawn plaudits on social media.

The 12-second viral clip, which was shared by People’s Daily, features two medical attendants performing ballet in front of a hospital in East China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six patients who were suffering from the virus.

Watch the video here:

#HeartwarmingMoments: Two medical workers dance ballet in front of a hospital in E China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six more #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/p27njb7evk — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) February 25, 2020

Viewed over 35,000 times, the video has been flooded with people lauding the medical staff. “These medical workers are amazing. They are putting in many extra hours and working very hard to help the sick patients recover,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral video.

