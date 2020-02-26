Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Here’s why two Chinese medical workers performed ballet outside a hospital

The 12-second viral clip, which was shared by People's Daily, features two medical attendants dancing in front of a hospital in East China’s Anhui to celebrate the recovery of six patients who were suffering from the virus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2020 2:51:24 pm
Coronavirus, China, Coronavirus deaths, china medical workers, COVID-19, Coronavirus outbreak Viewed over 35,000 times, the video has been flooded with people praising the dedication of the medical staff.

While the coronavirus outbreak has affected several countries, with the death toll in China alone crossing over 1,800, a heartwarming video of two medical professionals dancing to celebrate the recovery of patients from COVID19 has drawn plaudits on social media.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 35,000 times, the video has been flooded with people lauding the medical staff. “These medical workers are amazing. They are putting in many extra hours and working very hard to help the sick patients recover,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral video.

