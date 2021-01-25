‘Covid sucks’: Man’s generous tip for Colorado restaurant employees wins praise online

"Thank you 'Covid Bandit' for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives," read the caption of the viral post.

While the ongoing pandemic has badly hit the hospitality industry, a customer at a Colorado restaurant decided to help out the employees by leaving a generous tip.

In a Facebook post, the Notchtop Bakery & Cafe shared a picture of their employees, the $1,400 tip along as well as the tipper’s message that said, “Covid sucks. $200 for each employee today”. “Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. Your gift has touched many lives,” read the caption of the post.

Cafe owner Nailya Khametvalieva told the CNN that the man, who only identified himself as David, came into the Estes Park eatery and later when the bill was furnished, enquired about the number of people working that day. He then left a tip of $1,400 and requested each of the seven employees to be paid $200.

“That brought truly tears to all the servers [and] cooks — you know, nobody ever thinks of cooks — the cooks were just so surprised and shocked. We were all shocked,” Khametvalieva told the news website. “We did thank him, but I felt like we didn’t do it enough.”

Khametvalieva, who has been running the restaurant for almost 10 years, said though she never closed the restaurant amid the pandemic, the business has been tough with the wildfires adding to the challenge, the news website reported.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens with many lauding the man for his generous tip and helping those in need.