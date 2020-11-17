Man eats raw onion, garlic and lime to show how COVID-19 affects sense of taste

Explaining his symptoms like loss of sense to smell and taste, the video shows Donnelly eating the potent food items.

A 30-year-old resident of New Jersey filmed himself eating various pungent food items just to demonstrate how Covid-19 can affect a person’s sense of taste and smell. The video that was originally shared on TikTok has since been shared multiple times on various other platforms.

The video shows Russell Donnelly eating raw onion, a spoonful of garlic paste and a glass of concentrated lemon juice, without any visible reactions to them.

“I am currently COVID positive and I can’t taste anything. Everyone keeps telling me to try to eat some nasty stuff. But I don’t have any nasty stuff at my house so I figured I would just eat some stuff that would be strong or pungent,” Donnelly says in the video before biting into a raw onion.

After getting “nothing” from the onion, he goes on to drink a shot glass full of lemon juice. The video ends with Donnelly saying, “This is a crazy virus.”

According to NJ.com, Donnelly recently got tested after finding that he had lost his sense of taste and smell.

However, when his friends refused to believe him, Donnelly did this ‘Covid-19 taste test’, that has since been imitated by many others on TikTok.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the loss of taste or smell are less common and may affect some patients infected with the coronavirus.

A New York Times report said that more than 1,000 Americans are dying of the coronavirus every day on average, a 50 per cent increase in the past month. Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Tennessee and Wisconsin have recorded more deaths over the past seven days than in any other week of the pandemic.

More than 244,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, more than any other country, and experts say the pace of new deaths is likely to accelerate in the coming weeks.

