Google doodle encourages people to ‘get vaccinated’ amidst battle against Covid-19

The latest Google Doodle leads netizens all information and news available for Covid vaccination around the world.

As the world continues to grapple with fresh waves of the coronavirus pandemic, Google published a doodle on its homepage encouraging people to get vaccinated and wear face masks to protect themselves from the deadly infection. Google’s latest doodle comes just as countries around the world attempt to inoculate their populations by launching large-scale vaccination drives.

Since last year, when the world was first gripped by the pandemic, Google has published a number of coronavirus-theme doodles. Its latest offering features the alphabets ‘G’, ‘O’, ‘O’, ‘G’, ‘L’ and ‘E’ donning face masks and proudly displaying bandaids on their arms, to signify receiving the vaccine dose. While usually in Google’s coronavirus-inspired doodles, the alphabets are placed apart, keeping the practice of social distancing in mind, this time the vaccinated alphabets stand close together.

The characters are seen jumping with joy, proving strength against the infectious disease that has the entire world reeling under pressure. With the message “Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save Lives,” the tech giant is celebrating people getting vaccinated, while encouraging others to get a jab.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention,” the company wrote in its blog about the doodle.

Additionally, Google’s latest doodle doubles up as a Covid-19 vaccine tracker, showing a map of vaccinations for each country. From effectiveness to safety and side effects, the doodle is netizens’ one-stop-solution for all vaccine-related news. “Learn more about resources to help you and your communities stay informed and connected, and the latest ways we’re responding,” the blog added, linking all important information about the vaccine.

The doodle, which is visible in other parts of the world as well, coincides with the commencement of India’s third phase of vaccination from May 1. After registrations began on April 28 for everyone above the age of 18, India will officially begin vaccinating its entire adult population in one of the biggest vaccine drives in the world.

Last year, Google launched a series of ‘Thank you Coronavirus Helpers’ doodles, appreciating frontline workers for the crucial work they have done over the last year.