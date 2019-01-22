People can’t stop obsessing over this ‘Futuristic’ dress by designer Iris van Herpen

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen recently showcased her collection at the Couture Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Paris. Being true to her style, the complete collection featured a blend of elaborate drapes, vibrant colours and 3-D outfits. However, a particular dress, which netizens have identified as “Futuristic”, has caught the attention of many.

Twitter by user Perlissa shared a video of the dress, and captioned, “The movement gives color to this spectacular Iris Van Herpen, SS19 Couture.” In the short clip, which has gone viral on social media, the dress creates a beautiful optical illusion as the model walks the ramp.

“I think this dress is so sciencefictionally cool!” read one of the many comments on the viral tweet. While some called the design “futuristic”, others wondered if it was insired by Slinky, a spring-like toy invented by Richard James.

This looks like some type of futuristic clothing https://t.co/yTpjCWbNHE — &Drea (@dreaa_h) January 22, 2019

the things I would do to wear this https://t.co/5D4WmBqHDa — ETHAN HOLLAND (@kflor2) January 22, 2019

all my slinky dreams have come true https://t.co/aaVhkfSfSo — サーシャ (@sashsolomon) January 22, 2019

With a few modifications (at the neckline), I would actually wear this! #Funky #Fashion https://t.co/fKd5QsfZ3L — EPiC ♔ Isha (@EPiCIsha) January 22, 2019

I’ve always wanted to wear a slinky. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/E2p1iMyTE6 — Jamie Lee Coitus (@__C_A_R_T_E_R__) January 22, 2019

Literally started drooling while watching this dress https://t.co/0AMXKfnvIG — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) January 22, 2019

I think this dress is so sciencefictionally cool! https://t.co/uQv2jysyzB — Mr. Roper (@Fermtech2269) January 22, 2019

love the shimmering effect but have to assume it requires special lighting to achieve it https://t.co/U5g5SleIp6 — James Sarti (@sartijames88) January 22, 2019