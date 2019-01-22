Toggle Menu
People can’t stop obsessing over this ‘Futuristic’ dress by designer Iris van Herpen

Shared on Twitter by user Perlissa was a video of the dress captioned, "The movement gives color to this spectacular Iris Van Herpen, SS19 Couture." In the short clip, which has gone viral on social media, the featured dress creates a beautiful optical illusion as the model walks the ramp.

While some called the design by Iris van Herpen “futuristic”, others wondered if it was insired by Slinky, a spring-like toy invented by Richard James.

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen recently showcased her collection at the Couture Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Paris. Being true to her style, the complete collection featured a blend of elaborate drapes, vibrant colours and 3-D outfits. However, a particular dress, which netizens have identified as “Futuristic”, has caught the attention of many.

“I think this dress is so sciencefictionally cool!” read one of the many comments on the viral tweet. While some called the design “futuristic”, others wondered if it was insired by Slinky, a spring-like toy invented by Richard James.

