The one where Courteney Cox played all the F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters. Watch viral video

F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the hit American sitcom may be a 90s phenomenon but its popularity refuses to wane. As interest in the show continues today, new trends also try and take a bite out of its popularity. Now, a new camera filter has been launched that can turn you into your favourite character. And even Courteney Cox tried it.

After Instagram introduced an unusual filter that allows fans to channelize their inner Chandler or Rachel, Cox decided to have some fun with the viral trend. However, she didn’t seem impressed by the results, calling it “one of the worst apps I’ve ever seen”.

“Really? I don’t look anything like (David) Schwimmer,” Cox said, mimicking his voice as she tried the filter that turned her into Ross. “Hi! How you doin’?” she quipped, copying Joey’s famous pickup line next. “Oh, looks good with an earring. Or two.”

And then confusion ensued as she couldn’t figure out who the next character was — her Monica or Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel. “Oh hello,” she laughed, baffled to her face looking weird with the filter. “Who is that? Is that Monica? Not sure. Rachel?”

“Is that me? Okay, I think my eyebrows are a little different … Rachel? Hmm, I don’t buy it,” she said continuing the viral filter. And after dabbling with a couple of times figuring out who is who, she opined: “This is the worst mouth of anyone, so it’s not Jennifer or Rachel because she has a gorgeous mouth.”

In the end, distraught by it, she concluded: “I feel terrible about myself, bye.”

The video which garnered over 4 million views, left people divided online. While many agreed it was horrendous, they were glad the actor tried it. “Courteney Cox single-handedly keeping the friends fandom alive so true,” one fan commented, while another user remarked, “I don’t know whether to laugh or be scared.”