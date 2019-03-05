Courteney Cox recreates iconic ‘Pivot’ scene from FRIENDS and fans can’t stop ROFL-ing!

Toggle Menu
Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the popular American sitcom FRIENDS recreated an iconic scene from the series and friends can't stop ROFL-ing!

Courteney Cox, popularly known as Monica Geller from the American sitcom “Friends”, made fans nostalgic after she recreated the iconic ‘Pivot’ scene from the series. Imitating her onscreen brother Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, Cox shared a video of her friends installing a piece of furniture, while she can be heard screaming “Pivot’ in the background while instructing them.

For those of you who have not watched the series, the popular scene is from season 5 of the series where Ross, Rachel Green played by Jennifer Aniston and Chandler Bing played by Matthew Perry are struggling to get a new sofa upstairs to Ross’s apartment. Captioned, “Just another Friday night,” Cox posted the clip on the official Instagram account.

It did not take long for the clip to go viral with many joining the fun. While some posted dialogues said by the other characters in the scene, others thanked the actor for sharing the video.

