Courteney Cox plays ‘Friends’ theme song on piano, video leaves netizens nostalgic

American actor Courteney Cox, best known for playing Monica Geller in the hit sitcom Friends, recently took her fans down memory lane with her rendition of the shows’ popular theme song.

In the video, the actress was seen playing “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts on the piano, leaving netizens nostalgic. “How’d I do?”, the 56-year-old wrote, while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video featured the actress performing a fast-paced rendition of the song while singer-songwriter Joel Taylor accompanied her on the guitar.

The title song’s piano version won lots of praises on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Cox’s video comes ahead of the upcoming ‘Friends’ reunion, which is to be aired on HBO max. The reunion was confirmed back in February 2020 when cast members simultaneously posted the same flashback picture with the caption “It’s happening” on their Instagram pages.

Apart from Cox, the popular sitcom featured Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Friends aired for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004.