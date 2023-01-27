‘Jealous’: Couple’s personal library with about 32,000 books makes netizens envious

For a lot of people who are fond of books, it is a cherished dream to have a personal library at home where they can spend countless hours immersed in the pleasure of reading. Bibliophiles feel immense joy in not only reading but also collecting books. If you belong to the same club, then this couple’s collection of books would leave you pleasantly astonished.

Kathleen O’Neal Gear, an American archaeologist and writer, shared on Twitter photos of her personal library that can make book lovers envious. Stacked neatly in shelves, the library has about 32,000 books, she shared. “Our personal library has about 32,000 books. I guess other people bought cars and boats…” she wrote.

Our personal library has about 32,000 books. I guess other people bought cars and boats… pic.twitter.com/fXUdCzb0Qk — Kathleen O’Neal Gear (@GearBooks) January 25, 2023

Shared Thursday, the tweet has amassed more than 32,000 likes and netizens felt “jealous” on seeing the photos.

“I want to come and smell the room,” commented a user. “Commendable effort,” said another. “I’m so jealous right now!” expressed a third. “That’s amazing!! I could spend all day in there,” another person wrote.

Many users shared photos of their own personal libraries as well.

Cars and boats wear out pretty quickly, and those books are still there.

One corner of my study. I have approx 2500 books. Have given away hundreds. I’m much more selective in what I buy, now. pic.twitter.com/SHvuuqQ5Bz — Walter Stevens (@mrbigwalt) January 26, 2023

Here’s our family Library in #Karachi #Pakistan with over 50,000 books, half of them almost quarter century and above old; And yes we also never owned yachts and Car fleets thanks to my grandfather 🍁 pic.twitter.com/GTfvhQkDI3 — Ubermensch (@ubbermensch) January 26, 2023

However, some netizens were miffed about collecting so many books and wondered if they had read most of them.

“Beautiful, although books should be bought to be read, and I can’t believe you’ve read even a fraction of these. Why keep buying if you don’t have the capacity to read them?” said a user. “The idea of hoarding books and having my own library doesn’t attract me anymore,” shared yet another.