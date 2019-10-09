Couple’s gender reveal goes wrong, surprise balloon flies away as they try to burst it

Toggle Menu
The video has triggered several reactions online. While many ridiculed the concept of hosting an event to reveal a child's gender, others wondered why the couple was using sticks to pop the balloon.

A couple’s gender reveal turned out to be a complete failure after the surprise balloon, which was to reveal the gender of their future baby, flew away. A video of the unforeseen event went viral on several social media platforms after it was shared on Reddit.

Viewed over 6 million times, in the 29-second clip, the couple can be seen trying to burst a black coloured balloon with sticks. However, after several failed attempts, the string holding the balloon gives away as the man tries to pop it.

Watch the video here:

Gender reveals are great! from r/Unexpected

Shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Finally, a gender reveal that I can get behind,” the video has triggered several reactions online. While many ridiculed the concept of hosting an event to reveal a child’s gender, others wondered why the couple was using sticks to pop the balloon.

