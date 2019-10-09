Couple’s gender reveal goes wrong, surprise balloon flies away as they try to burst it

A couple’s gender reveal turned out to be a complete failure after the surprise balloon, which was to reveal the gender of their future baby, flew away. A video of the unforeseen event went viral on several social media platforms after it was shared on Reddit.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Expecting parents use hippo for gender reveal, video angers netizens

Viewed over 6 million times, in the 29-second clip, the couple can be seen trying to burst a black coloured balloon with sticks. However, after several failed attempts, the string holding the balloon gives away as the man tries to pop it.

Watch the video here:

Shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Finally, a gender reveal that I can get behind,” the video has triggered several reactions online. While many ridiculed the concept of hosting an event to reveal a child’s gender, others wondered why the couple was using sticks to pop the balloon.

my man bounced off of the fence — the ghost of michael tracey past (@GSMTWD) October 7, 2019

Not sure bats are the best way to pop a balloon — Anyanka (@Nomorejellyfish) October 7, 2019

These gender reveal events are ridiculous. — Jonn McDaniel (@JonnMcDaniel) October 7, 2019

If my parents held a stupid gender reveal party I’d fly away too. — JD (@Pittiefan) October 8, 2019

I was waiting for someone to pull out a shotgun and shoot it — Kevin Joseph Timmons (@kevinjoseph17) October 7, 2019