Couple tries Rs 47,000 AI toothbrush with camera: ‘Felt like an ordeal’

A content-creator couple has put one of Dyson’s most unusual gadgets to the test, and their brutally honest review has left the internet both amused and puzzled.

The couple, who post online as “theolivetreefamily”, recently tried Dyson’s $499.99 (approximately Rs 47,000) smart toothbrush, which comes with a built-in camera, a torch and AI-powered flossing technology. Their video showing how the device works has since sparked plenty of laughter, scepticism and curiosity online.

“Is the new Dyson CameraJet toothbrush worth it?” reads the caption. The clip begins with the couple trying to figure out the rather unconventional toothbrush before putting it to use.

The device’s built-in camera gives users a live view of the inside of their mouth while they brush. In the video, the couple switches on the camera and attempts to navigate the brush while watching the footage on screen.

They also show off the charging stand, which doubles as a water reservoir for the toothbrush’s flossing function. The package also includes a specially designed toothpaste that produces little to no foam, as excess foam could obstruct the camera’s view.

After putting the toothbrush through its paces, the man admits, “feel like that was an ordeal.”

He then gives his verdict on the camera, saying, “The camera is not very good, can’t see a thing.” Despite that, he concedes, “My teeth does feel super clean.”

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The couple then asks the question many viewers were probably waiting for: “is it worth the price?” Their answer? “probably not,” they say together, shaking their heads.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Ken | Lynsay | Chung Family (@theolivetreefamily)

The review quickly drew reactions from viewers, with many praising the couple for testing the unusual gadget so others wouldn’t have to.

“You’ve really taken one for the team with this review,” one user wrote.

“As a dentist, I thank you for your service! I wanted to see what the hype was about,” another commented.

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“This was too funny to watch other toothbrushes have lasted us years with no changes so I’m surprised people will buy into this!” a third person said.

Others were less amused by the idea of having a camera inside their mouth. “No I don’t want a camera in my mouth for AI to collect my data… they identify people from their teeth so yea no way,” one user wrote.

Some viewers also speculated that the couple had been paid by Dyson to promote the product. However, the creators pushed back on those claims.

“Not a paid AD or gifted, we paid full price for this unit from Curry’s. Stay to the end for proof of purchase if you don’t believe us! We are really hoping that the video generates enough income to pay for itself – also if Dyson is watching, hey, maybe next time?!” the Chung Family responded.

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According to Dyson, the device is “the only toothbrush with a camera and a jet, to target the gaps and remove plaque between your teeth.” The company describes it as: “It’s a camera viewing, gap finding, jet washing, liquid flossing, mouthwash dispensing, technique teaching, live streaming, plaque blasting, precision cleaning toothbrush. That’s all.”