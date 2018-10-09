Couple finds Chinese sailor’s love letter in bottle; the story does not have a happy ending

Once the couple figured out the content of the letter, they were curious to track down the lovesick sailor or his then-fiancee. (Source: Getty Images)

An Australian woman found a love letter written in Chinese inside a bottle while she was sailing off the coast of Queensland along with her partner. The author of the letter turned out to be a Chinese sailor, however, the story did not have a happy ending.

According to a Shanghaiist report, Kate Challenger and her partner Daniel McNally found the ‘barnacle-covered bottle’ floating in the water. Curious about the content of the letter, McNally, who was the owner of a local tour company, used his company’s Facebook handle to ask for help with the translation.

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many helping out with the translation. According to the news website, the letter was written by a Chinese sailor addressed to his fiancee. He expressed sorrow on leaving his partner behind soon after getting engaged.

“I am a sailor now sailing on the Indian Ocean. I deeply miss my fiancée at home. I feel so sorry for leaving her behind straight after our engagement. I can only write down the words that are in my mind and seal them in a floating bottle. My only wish is to return home and live a long, happy, and beautiful life with Jing. I know that this bottle is floating in the deep seas and don’t expect it to ever be found and read. I’m only doing this to comfort my own heart.

I love you, Jing.”

Once the couple figured out the content of the letter, they were curious to track down the lovesick sailor or his then-fiancee. However, the story did not have a happy ending.

According to The Brisbane Times, the viral post reached many and a man contacted the couple claiming to be a friend of the sailor. Through this friend, the sailor informed that he was no longer with the women he had written about. “Because his former fiancee now has another family, he is worried that if either of them are identified it will hurt her and the family she now has,” Challenger told the news website. “He’s a really lovely man… the world would be such a nicer place with more men like him. I cried when I first read the letter and I still get goosebumps every time I read it again,” she added.

