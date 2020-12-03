Photos of couple’s unique wedding after bride tests COVID-19 positive take internet by storm

People on social media loved their spirits in face of adversities.

A couple came up with a unique solution to ensure they got married on the planned wedding date after the bride tested positive for Covid-19. Photos from the unusual wedding ceremony are now being widely shared on social media.

California residents Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jimenez were all set to tie the knot late November, but she tested positive for Covid-19 just three days before the ceremony. However, the couple decided to go through with the ceremony despite the bride needing to be isolated.

So they finally exchanged vows holding the ends of a decorated ribbon, which the couple said they did because they wanted to feel as if they were holding hands.

Photos of the ceremony showed the bride in her wedding dress, sitting by the window of her bedroom on the first floor. The groom stood underneath the window in the front yard.

The bride’s aunt made a flower-decorated ribbon for them to hold onto as their wedding was officiated. (Source: Jesscaste Photography/ Facebook) The bride’s aunt made a flower-decorated ribbon for them to hold onto as their wedding was officiated. (Source: Jesscaste Photography/ Facebook)

“Although it’s definitely not how we envisioned our wedding day, Patrick and I were able to exchange our vows to each other,” Jimenez told Good Morning America. She said she was “saddened” when she received her test results, but was supported by her partner.

The couple explained that they had already changed their plans thrice earlier due to to the pandemic. The ceremony finally had just 10 guests in attendance, and some who watched the ceremony from their cars across the street.

“We were cautious throughout the entire time, making sure that we always wore our masks everywhere,” the groom told KTLA. “When she got that positive test result, I’ll be honest, it took a massive toll on her.”

While the bride sat by her window in her room upstairs, the groom stood outside the house. (Source: Jesscaste Photography/ While the bride sat by her window in her room upstairs, the groom stood outside the house. (Source: Jesscaste Photography/ Facebook

The couple who have been together for four years got engaged in May 2019 and had planned a big wedding in 2020.

As their marriage license was set to expire the day after their ceremony, the couple decided to go ahead with the ceremony.

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. I was really saddened because everything we had planned was already getting cancelled,” he told NBC News.

“It was the most 2020 wedding I have ever shot during COVID-19,” Jessica Jackson, the wedding photographer, told the news outlet.

“I was like maybe we can somehow get married with me in the window. It’ll be like a fairy tale, I guess,” the bride told KABC.

