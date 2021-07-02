Couple ties the knot next to daughter’s hospital bed so she can be a bridesmaid

Layla was born on Christmas Day and has been in Bristol Children’s Hospital since March as she was diagnosed with CHARGE syndrome, a genetic mutation that affects her eating, vision, and heart, and causes other complications.

A couple decided to get married next to their 6-month-old daughter’s hospital bed so that she could be a part of their wedding as a bridesmaid.

UK residents Karim and Louise Rezaie tied the knot on May 21 at the Bristol Children’s Hospital, where their daughter Layla is seeking treatment for a rare genetic illness.

According to a Metro report, Layla’s parents decided on a simple bedside wedding. However, the hospital’s team decorated the ward with balloons, floral arrangements and family pictures.

“We initially imagined having the chaplain come down and just do a wedding by the bedside, but the team really put the effort in,” Karim told the news agency.

As per University Hospitals, Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBWNHS)’s Instagram post, the 6-month-old was safely pushed down the aisle in her hospital bed, with doctors and nurses by her side.

The doctors have said that it might take weeks or even months before Layla can go home with her parents.