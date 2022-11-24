scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Couple takes ‘second chance’ selfie after they survive plane crash; netizens react

A Latam Airlines plane on November 18 collided with a truck on the runway in Peru’s capital Lima.

In the age of social media, selfies have become the norm either to mark a life-changing event or a mundane moment in one’s day. A recent selfie taken by a couple immediately after surviving an airplane accident has gone viral.

Last Friday, a Latam Airlines plane collided with a truck that was parked near the runway in Peru’s capital Lima. The crash resulted in the death of two firefighters who were on the runway. All 120 passengers and the crew on board were safe even though the aircraft was seriously damaged.

A couple shared the story of their lucky escape as they shared a selfie that they took immediately after coming out of the plane. The couple bears a dazed expression with the partially damaged plane in the background. The man in the selfie, Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi, is covered with white residue of the fire suppressant chemical.

While sharing this now viral selfie on Twitter, Rospigliosi wrote in Spanish, “Cuando la vida te da una segunda oportunidad #latam”. This statement roughly translates to, “When life gives you a second chance #latam”. Their selfie has over two lakh likes since it was posted on November 19.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the selfie obsession of people. One person wrote, “What level have we reached in society that you escape and evacuate a plane on fire and you stop to endorse your socials?” Another person wrote, “Imagine surviving a terrifying plane crash and then just casually taking a selfie like it’s a holiday snap or a BeReal”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 05:41:25 pm
