Couple slammed for ‘irresponsible’ photoshoot dangling out of moving train

A travel blogging couple was called out for being ‘irresponsible’ after they shared a photograph of the two dangling out from a moving train in Sri Lanka. Raquel and Miguel, who share their travel photos on Instagram account @explorerssaurus, posted the picture while they were travelling via train through the small town of Ella.

Along with a photo was a caption urging people to explore, travel and make the most of their lives. “No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life.” However, the picture, which has over 43 thousand likes, went viral for the wrong reasons.

“Please stop doing dangerous stunts just to get more likes and followers!! How would you feel if some young couple tries to imitate you and something horrible happens to them? Such freaking irresponsible people!” read a comment on the picture.

Though many said that the photo was beautiful but felt it was dangerous and irresponsible. “As an influencer myself I feel that this kind of pictures are irresponsible. I recognise it is a wonderful image and kudos to the unknown photographer this couple is now profiting of. But doing such a stunt, even though ‘it felt absolutely safe’ is stupid borderline idiotic,” read another comment on the post.

Responding to the backlash, the couple claimed that the shot was not risky and the train was moving “super slow”, Fox News reported. However, it clearly did not stop people from slamming the couple.