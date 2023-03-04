Couple sets deer caught in barbed wires free. Watch

Simple acts of kindness can impact lives immensely and in a similar way, a helpless deer struggled to free itself from barbed wires in Oklahoma, US when a couple who lived nearby came to its rescue and set the four-legged animal free.

A heart-warming video showing the young deer crying out loud while being caught in the barbed wires was shared by ABC on Instagram. One of its hind legs is seen trapped in the wire and the deer tries hard to pull out of it.

A man is seen coming forward and releasing it from the wires. A woman holds it for a while and the deer leaps out of her hand, limps towards a snow-clad path and escapes.

The caption of the clip read, “A couple noticed a young deer in distress with its foot caught in their neighbor’s barbed wire fence. After being set free the deer recovered and made ‘regular visits afterwards.’”

Several users sympathised with the deer’s plight. A user commented, “It looked like he was limping as he ran off. Boo-hoo.” Another user wrote, “The leg looks dislocated.” A third user wrote, “Poor deer. Ouch.”

Such heart-warming videos never fail to win the praise of netizens. Recently, a video showing a school boy releasing a crow from a football net made the rounds on the internet. As the boy untangled the bird, his friends swarmed around and touched the bird out of curiosity. Later, the boy set the bird free.