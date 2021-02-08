Viral Video: Couple rescue lost dog at Wicklow mountains, carry her for 10 km

Post the rescue, the couple looked out for the dog's owner and were able to reunite the pooch with her human.

A heartwarming video of a lost dog being reunited with its owners has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media.

Initially shared on TikTok, the clip was reshared by a user @joypatrica on Twitter along with a caption that read, “My work colleague lost her Labrador two weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this video of her rescue. Now reunited with her family.”

In the 45-second clip, which is now being widely circulated online, features a man carrying a dog on his shoulder and walking on a snow-covered terrain. According to the clip, the dog was so cold that it could not move and had to be carried down the hill for around 10 km.

Watch the video here:

My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this vid of her rescue. Now reunited with her family. #faithinhumanity #kindeness #dogs @dog_rates @sampson_dog @bunsenbernerbmd 💕 pic.twitter.com/hNrvtHmASs — Joy (@joypatrica) February 7, 2021

Post the rescue, the couple searched for the dog’s owner and were able to reunite the pooch with her human.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one lakh views and prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the couple for rescuing the dog.

All credit goes to this lovely couple on TikTok 💕 pic.twitter.com/pOpzlJLjVS — Joy (@joypatrica) February 7, 2021

This has made me cry happy tears 😭❤️🐾 — 💜Jules ♎ (@LibraJules66) February 7, 2021

In tears. What wonderful people. Restores your faith in humanity. — Lizzie Doglady (@Lizziedoglady) February 7, 2021

What a beautiful couple. The dog must have been so heavy after 10 k. There are still some lovely people on this earth. Heart warming. — Dogs in Brazil (@emmydib) February 8, 2021

BEST THING I HAVE SEEN ALL DAY TODAY! Thank you for saving and sharing!!! — AMERICAN REBEL YELL (@YellAmerican) February 7, 2021

OMG this is just incredible. 2 Fabulous people to go to these lengths. Lucky pupper.😍🐶 — kerm (@planningfrog) February 7, 2021

It’s just unbelievable and to carry her for 10 kilometres in the snow x — Joy (@joypatrica) February 7, 2021