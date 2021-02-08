scorecardresearch
Viral Video: Couple rescue lost dog at Wicklow mountains, carry her for 10 km

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2021 2:58:26 pm
vdog, dog rescue, Wicklow mountains, couple rescue lost dog dublin, walk 10 kms, dog rescue trending, indina express, indian express newsPost the rescue, the couple looked out for the dog's owner and were able to reunite the pooch with her human.

A heartwarming video of a lost dog being reunited with its owners has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media.

Initially shared on TikTok, the clip was reshared by a user @joypatrica on Twitter along with a caption that read, “My work colleague lost her Labrador two weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this video of her rescue. Now reunited with her family.”

In the 45-second clip, which is now being widely circulated online, features a man carrying a dog on his shoulder and walking on a snow-covered terrain.  According to the clip, the dog was so cold that it could not move and had to be carried down the hill for around 10 km.

Watch the video here:

Post the rescue, the couple searched for the dog’s owner and were able to reunite the pooch with her human.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one lakh views and prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the couple for rescuing the dog.

