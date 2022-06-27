Couple lose luggage before dream wedding, Scottish islanders help them get married

An American couple were left disappointed when they arrived at Skye, a Scottish island, after a delay of three days for their wedding. Skye was the destination for Amanda and Paul Riesel’s dream wedding planned more than two years ago, as per a BBC report.

They arrived the night before their wedding and the luggage containing the bride’s dress was lost during the trip. At one point, they thought of cancelling the wedding and flying back, the Guardian reported.

“Thanks to selfless people in the island! Many people turned up with wedding dresses and other essentials after photographer Rosie Woodhouse gave a shoutout on social media asking for help. A response read, “Rosie. I have a few stretchy empire line dresses that could work. Headed to Inverness this morning. Could drop off a selection at yours. Message me if interested.”

The “perfectly imperfect” wedding was held the next day, June 22 .”Our perfectly imperfect wedding was only a possibility because of Rosie and the wonderful folks in Skye. Fate had a hand in our happy day because local Broadford Primary dinner lady, Theresa, was the owner of my dress and I’m also a dinner lady back home. Wearing it meant even more to me knowing it came from someone who loves and feeds her students just like I do,” Amanda told the BBC.