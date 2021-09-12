Watch: Unruly couple kicked off US plane for refusing to wear masks properly

Even though wearing a mask has become the new normal in most places, a couple on a US flight recently got into an argument with the cabin crew after they were asked to wear it properly. A video of the unruly duo has now gone viral with enraged social media users even dubbing them ‘covidiots’.

Recorded by a fellow passenger, the video shows a mask-less man yelling and swearing at two male flight attendants at the front of the airplane. As the stewards ask them to comply with the federal mask mandate, the man and a woman – who were both reportedly drunk – created a ruckus on the JetBlue flight to San Diego from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to ABC 10News the crew repeatedly asked the passengers to properly wear their face before take-off, only to be ignored. The two went on resisting and even screamed at the flight attendants until they were booted out of the aircraft.

In the video, the man can be heard claiming that his neck pillow had accidentally pulled down his face mask. He said he was only given “one warning” before being asked to deboard the plane.

[Disclaimer: Video contains explicit language, viewers discretion is advised]

As other passengers kept recording their antics, the woman got agitated too. “We offered to comply, but that wasn’t good enough,” she explained, while pulling her mask down, adding that her five-year-old son wasn’t wearing his mask correctly but they fixed it.

“Now we’re being kicked off. Let it go viral. We’re going to sue. Everyone I know is an attorney,” she was heard saying.

Alice Rusa, who filmed the entire incident, shared the clip saying that she boarded the plane behind the family when she noticed that the blonde woman was “wobbling around so I figured she was a little drunk.” She claimed that the flight attendant had told the woman “to fix her son’s mask at the entry, which she didn’t and her husband and her both had their masks on off the nose the whole time”. The couple and two children were escorted off the plane.

Authorities and health officials in the US have been urging people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant in the country.

The airline has now banned the couple from using their services, The Independent reported. However, the company did not disclose their names.

“I was entertained by it. I never seen something like this before, but I’m very sad about the fact that they just could complain with the federal mandate,” Alice was quoted by New York Post.

In a statement to NBC San Diego, JetBlue said: “For reference, crewmembers are trained to speak to customers who are not following policies.”

“If a customer refuses to wear a face mask after being asked, crewmembers will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance prior to removal. The safety of each customer and crewmember is our first priority, and we must work together to follow the federal mask mandate,” the statement added.