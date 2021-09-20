‘Shocked at the ignorance’: Texas couple asked to leave restaurant for wearing masks

While there have been several incidents of people being asked to leave for not wearing masks, a restaurant in Texas has become the centre of attention for kicking out a couple who refused to take off their masks.

In a Facebook post which has now gone viral on social media, Natalie Wester shared how the couple was asked to leave the restaurant in Rowlett for wearing face masks.

“Hang Time” restaurant in Texas kicked out a family for wearing masks even though they have an immunocompromised child. pic.twitter.com/2JOwJK38bQ — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) September 19, 2021

“My husband and I had a very unpleasant experience at Hang Time in Rowlett. We entered the bar wearing our mask, and at the front, a girl informed us to take it off as she checked our IDs. The music was loud, so I assume she just wanted to see our faces for our IDs.”

Confessing that she wasn’t able to hear what exactly the front desk woman wanted to say, Wester then goes on to elaborate on the events of the night.

“About half an hour passes and our waitress comes sits down next to me, and says ‘Our manager sent me over because I’m nicer than he is. And yes, this is political.’ She then told me that masks are not allowed in their building, and they can make the rules because they are a private business. She said that the mask ‘doesn’t work, is like using a chain-link fence to keep out mosquitoes, and doesn’t give people enough oxygen.'”

In her conversation with the waitress, Wester shared that her four-month-old was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth and the couple wears masks at all times to protect him. “I informed my waitress of this information(her son’s condition), and she told me that she could close my check for me if it was an issue. Fine. My husband and I paid and left without a scene.”

Concluding her post, Wester wrote. “I am so shocked at the level of ignorance in our country and scared to think how much worse the pandemic will get knowing so many folks think this way.”

However, the owner of the restaurant, only identified as ‘Tom,’ backs the no-mask rule and told CBS DFW that he would continue to enforce it. “I have spent my money on the business, my blood, sweat and tears in this business, and I don’t want masks in here,’ he said in an interview with the news website, adding, ” feel the overall reaction with masks is ridiculous in the United States right now.”

According to the news report, the restaurant has not put up any warning signs informing the customers about the rule and they are only informed about the same on entering the place.

“So when they put their masks on the other night, they were reminded that at the front to take it off,” Tom told the news website while referring to Wester and her husband. “They didn’t want to, and so we asked them to leave.”