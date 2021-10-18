Canada couple uses boats to shift their dream house to new spot

While shifting to a new place and setting up a house can be cumbersome for many, a couple in Newfoundland, Canada decided to use boats to shift their dream house to a new location when they heard that it was about to be torn down.

Growing up, Daniele Penney often dreamt of living in the two-storey house with a gorgeous view of the bay and the Blow Me Down Mountains at McIvers. However, when she found out that the homeowner was planning to tear the house down, she decided to do something about it, CBC reported.

“It was the little green house on the point that I loved,” Penney told the news website. “I talked about it to my friends, my family. Everybody knew that my heart always belonged to this house.”

Penney and her boyfriend Kirk Lovell then decided to move the house from its location, which took around 8 hours to complete. “It was pretty nail-biting, I got to say. I was pretty nervous,” Penney told the news website.

According to the report, it was not possible to move the house through land due to several obstacles, including high-voltage powerlines, which is why the couple opted to sail the structure across the water body.

They decided to go ahead with the plan despite the risk involved. “We just said, ‘We’ll take it and make the best of it. See if it can withstand the water, and if it’s meant to be over there, it’s meant to be,” she told the news website.

Thus, then began the process of moving the house long the Bay of Islands. The house was tied to a metal frame with barrels placed underneath. Tyres were added to give a buoyancy boost, the report added. It was then taken to the destination with the help of small water boats.

Though the house finally reached its destination, it was not hassle-free. “I really thought she was gone. I really did, when she started to tip,” Penney told the news website, recalling the moment a corner of the house began to sink.

“And then my boyfriend’s dory [boat], it broke down, so he was in another big panic … It all happened at once. I figured that we had lost the house,” she told the news website.

While her dream house has suffered water damage and is far from being dry enough to be lived in, Penney – who has a six-month-old daughter – is glad that the house could make it in one piece.

“There was lots of water… when we were pulling out the cupboards, the water was just pouring out of it,” she told the website. “I still can’t believe it’s real and it’s over there. And, you know, we got to witness something. We got to witness history yesterday,” she added.